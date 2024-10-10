Meta AI Expands to Six Countries, with More Rollouts Planned Over the Coming Weeks

Meta AI is expanding globally, with the AI assistant launching today in six new countries: Brazil, Bolivia, Guatemala, Paraguay, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom. This marks the beginning of a larger international rollout, with the company confirming that 15 more countries will gain access to Meta AI in the coming weeks.

The upcoming regions include Algeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Thailand, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and Yemen. Once this phase is complete, Meta AI will be available in 43 countries and will support more than a dozen languages, according to Meta’s announcements.

Meta AI is also expanding its language support as part of this rollout. Starting today, the AI assistant will be available in Tagalog, and over the course of this release cycle, it will also support Arabic, Indonesian, Thai, and Vietnamese. Users in these regions will be able to interact with Meta AI through multiple platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the Meta.ai website.

Meta AI Comes to Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

Meta AI isn’t just coming to new countries. The company is also launching the assistant on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in the UK and Australia. For now, users in the UK will only have voice support, with no timeline given for when they can expect full multimodal functionality on the glasses.

This international push comes after Meta Connect, where CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Meta AI already has nearly 500 million users globally. He suggested that the assistant is on track to become the most-used AI assistant in the world by the end of the year.

Last month, the company introduced new features for Meta AI, including celebrity voices, lip-synced translations, and the generative AI-powered “Imagine” feature, which allows users to create photos using natural language prompts on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. Meta AI can now analyze photos, provide details about them, and even offer tools to edit the images.

Meta’s CFO, Susan Li, highlighted India as Meta AI’s largest market, attributing much of its success to WhatsApp, which has over 500 million users in the country. However, while Meta AI is expanding rapidly across various markets, it remains absent from the European Union due to regulatory concerns. Meta has previously stated that it would not introduce multimodal AI services in the EU, and Zuckerberg has been vocal about his disagreements with how European regulators are handling AI technologies.

Featured Image courtesy of David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

