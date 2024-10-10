Biden Refutes Greene’s Weather Control Conspiracy as Hurricane Threatens Florida

As Hurricane Milton approached Florida, sparking concerns about potential catastrophic impacts, President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the White House. His speech included a firm rebuttal of conspiracy theories surrounding the storm, specifically criticizing claims made by Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia about government control of the weather.

Conspiracy Claims and Rebuttals

Rep. Greene had earlier propagated a theory via the social media platform X, suggesting that the federal government possesses the capability to manipulate weather patterns. She reinforced her claim by citing the Weather Modification Act of 1972 and pointed to a list of weather modification entries on the NOAA website as evidence that the government engages in such activities. Furthermore, she raised concerns about potential damages and advocated for compensation for those affected by these supposed weather modifications.

In response to these claims, Rep. Carlos Giménez of Florida, also a Republican, countered on X, stating that the idea of humans controlling hurricanes was preposterous and merited a mental health check for believers of such theories. Additionally, Rep. Chuck Edwards of North Carolina dismissed related rumors about Hurricane Helene being geoengineered by the government for ulterior motives.

In his remarks, President Biden dismissed Greene’s assertions as “stupid” and detrimental, noting that they were part of a broader pattern of misinformation that complicates emergency responses. He criticized these conspiracy theories for undermining public trust in government operations during crises. Biden also addressed unrelated rumors being spread about the allocation of emergency funds and clarified that FEMA‘s disaster relief efforts were not being diverted.

Scientific Perspective on Weather Control

While Greene’s statements suggest extensive government capabilities, scientific consensus tells a different story. Techniques like cloud seeding do exist, where substances like silver iodide are used to encourage rainfall. However, these methods are limited in scope and are not capable of controlling large weather systems such as hurricanes. Discussions about geoengineering to combat climate change effects are in preliminary stages, with no evidence supporting the existence of large-scale weather control programs.

The discussion also touched on the broader implications of climate change, which exacerbates the frequency and intensity of hurricanes. Scientists are exploring geoengineering as a potential way to mitigate these effects, though such projects are still largely theoretical and would require extensive research and ethical considerations before implementation.

Claimant Claim Response Marjorie Taylor Greene The government controls the weather, as shown by NOAA records. Disputed by scientific community and officials as unfounded. Biden and Other Officials Conspiracy theories are undermining public trust and safety. Calls for factual integrity and criticizes misinformation. Scientific Community Weather control on the scale suggested is not scientifically feasible. Cloud seeding exists but is limited; large-scale geoengineering is unproven.

As Hurricane Milton posed a severe threat to Florida, the spread of conspiracy theories by political figures such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene prompted a strong response from President Biden and other officials. These developments underscore the challenges of managing public information during crisis situations and highlight the ongoing struggle against misinformation in the age of social media and political polarization.

