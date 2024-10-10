DMR News

Hailuo AI Launches New Tool to Convert Images into Dynamic Videos

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 10, 2024

Hailuo AI, developed by Chinese startup MiniMax, has officially introduced its Image-to-Video (img2video) feature, offering creators a new way to transform static images into dynamic video content. This launch positions Hailuo as a stronger competitor in the AI video generation space, which is dominated by U.S. companies like Runway and Luma AI.

Founded by AI researcher Yan Junjie, MiniMax has quickly gained attention for its realistic video generation technology. Initially, Hailuo AI supported only text-to-video, but it impressed early adopters with fluid and lifelike human motions. The new img2video feature addresses a previous gap by allowing users to upload static images—whether AI-generated, photos, or traditionally crafted—to create personalized visual outputs.

Backed by major Chinese companies Alibaba and Tencent, MiniMax’s Hailuo AI now provides a platform that integrates both text and image inputs, offering more control over object recognition and manipulation in generated videos. This flexibility appeals to users ranging from filmmakers to digital artists, especially with the platform’s variety of visual styles, including super-realism, fantasy, sci-fi, anime, and abstract aesthetics.

MiniMax’s earlier success with its “video-01” model showcased its ability to capture complex human movements, further solidifying its reputation. A viral Star Wars-themed video, created by filmmaker Dave Clark using Hailuo, demonstrated the platform’s capabilities in producing hyper-realistic content, drawing attention from both critics and fans.

Expanding beyond video, MiniMax also offers music generation tools and AI companions through its Xingye App, though most of its products are currently available only in Mandarin. Hailuo, with English language support, remains a standout in its product lineup.

Hailuo AI’s Image-to-Video feature is now live on its website, enabling creators to produce both simple clips and complex projects with precision and flexibility, contributing to the evolving landscape of AI creativity.

Featured Image courtesy of Medium

Yasmeeta Oon

