Chinese e-commerce talent Tian Xiaoyan, Chairman of Meitao Group, leads the industry‘s transformation with innovative solutions and technology

As the digital wave continues to sweep the world, China’s e-commerce industry is welcoming unprecedented development opportunities. At the 20th Call Center Industry Development Conference held by the China Call Center and CRM Association (CNCCA) in Datong, Shanxi on September 23, 2024, Tian Xiaoyan, chairman of Meitao Group, and expert in e-commerce service management, said “In the rapidly changing e-commerce industry, e-commerce companies need to master big data technology to conduct in-depth analysis of consumer behavior, purchasing preferences, market trends and other information as well as give full play to technological innovation to grant new vitality to enterprises.”

Tian Xiaoyan has led Meitao Group to innovate and develop according to one simple core value of “using technology to simplify complex e-commerce services”. Under her leadership, Meitao now provides comprehensive services including operational services, customer service, dropshipping, and more for multiple industries. Meitao Group has thus achieved remarkable results in both domestic and international markets. It has more than 3,000 employees across the world in cities such as Beijing, Hangzhou, Anyang, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Madison of New Jersey.

Meitao works with more than 100 renowned brands, among which are 30 Fortune 500 companies including international brands such as L’Oreal, Nestle, Pampers, Mead Johnson, McHiley, Wyeth, Caltrate, Centrum, Goo.n, and Anessa. Domestic partners include COFCO, By-Health, and many more. Awarded the status of “Excellent Supplier” to By-Health, a JD Health “Integrity Partner”, JD “Annual Consulting Service Champion”, and “Best Operation Award” by JD AI service and marketing platform Jing Xiaozhi, Meitao Group has become one of the best service providers for maternal and child care, health products, clothing, food, fresh food, and department stores.

Tian Xiaoyan attaches great importance to standardized operation and quality assurance. Meitao Group has passed the ISO9001 quality management system certification and ISO27001 information security management system certification. On this basis, Tian Xiaoyan built an e-commerce intelligent analysis management system called the “Meitao Knowledge Pool”. By using advanced data mining and AI learning algorithms, the system can collect, process and analyze massive data generated in all stages of the operation process in real time. It can automatically identify bottlenecks, risk points, and optimization opportunities in operations and provides significant support for e-commerce services. It’s no surprise that data analysis and technological innovation have become strong competitive advantages of the Meitao Group.

The user life-cycle planning of Mengniu ice products is a good example. Meitao’s intelligent analysis management system divides it into Pre-sales, Sales, After-sales, Complaints, and System Operations modules. Each module has a second-level or third-level category which covers specific scenarios. For example, there is a case of consultation in the module of Sales. Its second-level subcategory shows“Logistics stagnation”and the third-level subcategory shows “Logistics flow information has not been updated for more than 48 hours”. The system gives detailed explanations and suggestions for each process stage. Special scenarios and problems are also presented in the FAQ section.

A Meitao inspector can complete quality monitoring in accordance with the quality inspection standard document for each project. They will identify and classify common problems as well as special problems found in the process. For common problems, the Meitao system will provide related information and data to the client company to help them make adjustments to improve user experience. For special problems, the system will provide one-on-one counseling training to avoid repeated errors and improve service quality. The quality management standard adopts the COPC quality management system that independently monitors three key items: customer-critical, business-critical and compliance-critical.

In the current market, electronic systems are updated quickly and the needs of consumers and brand owners are constantly changing. With relentless efforts of research and development, Tian Xiaoyan has made remarkable achievements in e-commerce service management. She has led Meitao Group to create an all-scenario service solution through a complete proprietary knowledge pool, a mature training system, and a rigorous quality inspection process. She says that e-commerce companies need to pay relentless attention to the application of new technologies such as cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence in new marketing scenarios. Personalization empowered by technology innovation can bring better user experience and more opportunities for brand development.

As an industry leader, Tian Xiaoyan is actively engaged in the progress of the industry. Her management system has been widely applied by other leading companies and helped boost the transformation and upgrade of the entire industry.With an entrepreneurial spirit, Tian Xiaoyan is confident to lead Meitao and the e-commerce industry towards a promising sustainable future.