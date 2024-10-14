DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Venmo Introduces Scheduled Payments and Requests

ByHilary Ong

Oct 14, 2024

Venmo Introduces Scheduled Payments and Requests

Venmo has introduced a new feature allowing users to schedule payments and requests, which can be set up as one-time events or recurring transactions. This long-awaited feature lets users automate sending payments or requesting funds at regular intervals, such as monthly, weekly, or bi-weekly.

In addition to the scheduling options, Venmo provides a push notification reminder one day before any scheduled payment is set to go out. This reminder gives users time to ensure their account has sufficient funds. If a Venmo balance is insufficient, the platform will automatically pull the necessary funds from a connected bank account.

Venmo schedule payments and requests feature
Image Credits: Venmo
Venmo schedule payments and requests feature
Image Credits: Venmo
Venmo schedule payments and requests feature
Image Credits: Venmo

These updates aim to simplify peer-to-peer payments, particularly benefiting individuals who handle shared expenses, such as rent or utility bills. Venmo reports that 84 percent of its users rely on peer-to-peer payment services to cover living costs like rent and utilities.

Venmo’s scheduled payment feature is also a helpful tool for those who struggle with managing payments on time, offering a solution to missed bills even when the funds are available.

The scheduled payments and requests feature is part of a broader set of recent updates to Venmo, which also includes the integration of tap-to-pay for Android phones and the ability to send cryptocurrency through the platform.

Featured Image courtesy of Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Kandima Maldives Unveils ‘Fire & Ice’ Festive Celebrations
Oct 13, 2024 Ethan Lin
Eswatini Unveils Design for Tokenized Retail Central Bank Digital Currency
Oct 13, 2024 Dayne Lee
SEOJet Celebrates Success Stories from SEO Agencies and Marketing Professionals
Oct 13, 2024 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801