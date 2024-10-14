DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Business Latest Technology

Strong AI Chip Sales Push TSMC to Record Q3 Profit

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 14, 2024

Strong AI Chip Sales Push TSMC to Record Q3 Profit

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is expected to post a 40% jump in third-quarter profit, driven by strong demand for its advanced chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The company, a major supplier to tech giants like Apple and Nvidia, is forecasted to report a net profit of T$298.2 billion ($9.27 billion) for the quarter ending September 30, based on a LSEG SmartEstimate compiled from 22 analysts. This projection marks a significant increase from the T$211 billion net profit recorded in the same period last year.

The rise in profit comes as TSMC continues to capitalize on the growing AI trend. The company recently reported a third-quarter revenue increase that surpassed market expectations, with key clients such as Apple, Nvidia, AMD, Qualcomm, and Mediatek launching products that rely heavily on TSMC’s advanced chip technologies. According to Li Fang-kuo, chairman of President Capital Management, TSMC’s third-quarter earnings are expected to significantly exceed market predictions.

On Thursday, TSMC will provide updates on its outlook for the current quarter and the full year during its quarterly earnings call. The company is also expected to discuss its capital expenditure as it expands its manufacturing capacity, particularly through billion-dollar investments in new factories overseas. This includes a $65 billion investment in three new plants in Arizona, although TSMC has stated that the bulk of its production will remain in Taiwan.

Earlier in the year, TSMC adjusted its capital expenditure forecast to between $30 billion and $32 billion, up from a previous estimate of $28 billion to $32 billion. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook during its last earnings call in July, driven by the ongoing AI boom.

TSMC’s stock has surged by 77% this year, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s role as the world’s largest contract chipmaker. In comparison, the broader market has seen a 28% rise. Despite its dominance, TSMC faces little competition in the AI chip manufacturing space. Rival Intel, once a leading force in the semiconductor industry, has struggled with mounting losses as it works to build its contract manufacturing unit, which is aimed at challenging TSMC’s position.

Featured image courtesy of Free Malaysia Today

Follow us for more updates on TSMC’s profit.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Melbourne Plumbers Announce the Future of Toilets: Advanced Features and Designs for Melbourne Homes
Oct 14, 2024 Ethan Lin
24 Hour Melbourne Plumbers Announce How Smart Systems Are Revolutionising Home Comfort and Energy Efficiency
Oct 14, 2024 Ethan Lin
Uber Lets Riders Share Hearing and Vision Needs with Drivers
Oct 14, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801