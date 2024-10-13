Kandima Maldives Unveils ‘Fire & Ice’ Festive Celebrations

From 22nd December 2024 to 7th January 2025, Kandima Maldives transforms into a winter wonderland, where the elements come alive in a vibrant fusion of fire and ice. Little ones will be swept away by the Fire and Ice Kids Party, an evening brimming with dancing, games, and sweet treats. As the night unfolds, guests can dance the night away at the Frozen Glow Party with DJ, basking in a cool, glowing atmosphere.

For those seeking a taste of indulgence, the Fire and Ice Cocktail Mixology Class invites guests to master the art of crafting cocktails inspired by these contrasting elements. Guests looking for a more chilled-out vibe can enjoy the Fire and Ice Spa Treatments at Eskape Spa, offering a rejuvenating blend of warmth and coolness—perfect for restoring balance during the holiday season.

Families are in for a treat with a variety of creative and uber-fun activities. For those seeking a dash of adventure, the thrilling paddle boat race on the lake offers the perfect mix of competition and scenic beauty. The little ones can warm up at the cosy hot chocolate station, savouring delicious cocoa as they relax. The festive fun doesn’t stop there—children can decorate gingerbread houses, write letters to Santa, and enjoy a special visit from Santa Claus himself, creating memories that will last a lifetime. The day wraps up with a movie night under the stars, where families can snuggle up and enjoy holiday classics with popcorn and snacks.

The island is all set to buzz up with excitement as New Year’s Eve unfolds at Kandima Maldives. Families gather at the lavish New Year Dinner Buffet, where the aroma of gourmet dishes fills the air, setting the stage for a night of culinary delight. As the night progresses, guests make their way to Smoked Beach for the New Year 2025 Celebration, where live music and the soothing rhythm of the waves create an electrifying atmosphere. At the stroke of midnight, guests will witness a dazzling fireworks display. The night continues with a festive late-night buffet, keeping the celebration alive into the early hours, and New Year’s Day dawns with a relaxed New Year Brunch. The evening culminates in the Fire and Ice New Year Show with the band, a perfect mix of music and magic that welcomes 2025 with an unforgettable style.

