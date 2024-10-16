New iPad Mini Returns After Three Years, Featuring A17 Pro and Apple Pencil Support

Apple has introduced the seventh-generation iPad mini, marking the first update to its smallest tablet in over three years.

The new model is powered by the A17 Pro chip, which was initially featured in the iPhone 15 Pro series. This upgrade brings significant enhancements, allowing the tablet to support Apple Intelligence, the company’s new suite of artificial intelligence features. These include smarter Siri, Writing Tools, Image Playground, and Genmoji, all of which are set to roll out to users gradually.

Design Remains Familiar

The iPad mini 7 retains its 8.3-inch display, a feature that has garnered a dedicated fanbase among users who value its portability for reading and note-taking. The screen resolution remains unchanged at 2266 x 1488 pixels, offering a density of 326 pixels per inch (ppi).

However, the display’s refresh rate is still capped at 60Hz, with no apparent upgrades compared to its predecessor. The design, dimensions, and placement of the front-facing camera, which stays in the portrait position, also remain the same. Both the front and rear cameras appear unchanged from the previous model.

Internal Upgrades Bring Performance Boost

Internally, the new iPad mini offers notable improvements. The base storage capacity has been doubled to 128GB, compared to 64GB in the 2021 version. Additionally, a 512GB storage option is available for the first time. The device also includes more RAM to complement its enhanced performance. Apple has maintained support for the Apple Pencil Pro, the latest version of the stylus that was introduced alongside the iPad Pro models earlier this year.

The iPad mini has played a role in Apple’s strong performance in the tablet market, particularly during the company’s fiscal third quarter, where the iPad segment saw a 24% year-over-year growth. This increase followed the launch of several new iPads for the first time since 2022.

The seventh-generation iPad mini is priced at $499 for the 128GB model. It is available for preorder now and will officially launch in stores on October 23.

Featured Image courtesy of Apple

