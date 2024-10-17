DMR News

New YouTube Update Enhances Playback Speeds and Playlist Collaboration

Oct 17, 2024

YouTube has introduced several updates across its mobile, web, and TV platforms, enhancing user experience with new playback speed controls, collaborative playlists, and improved design features. The latest update allows users to fine-tune video playback speeds with greater precision, adjusting in 0.05x increments by tapping “+” or “–” in the updated control menu.

Collaborative playlists are now easier to create, with users able to share playlists via a link or QR code, and customize them by adding personal photos or generating thumbnails with YouTube’s AI tool. Later this year, collaborators will be able to vote on videos, and creators will gain a new way to gather feedback through playlists.

YouTube is also redesigning its mobile app, starting with Android. Videos in landscape mode now have larger thumbnails and text, with a more responsive player. These updates will be rolled out to iOS users later in the year. Additionally, the mini-player now lets users resize and move it while browsing YouTube content.

Image credit: YouTube

For TV, the app will feature immersive video previews and a more optimized user interface for viewing YouTube Shorts. YouTube has also expanded its sleep timer feature, initially tested for paid users in August, to all users, allowing playback to automatically pause after a set time.

The platform is enhancing its community engagement with the addition of badges for both YouTube and YouTube Music. The first set of badges, “first batch of paid members” and “correctly completed a quiz,” adds a new layer of interaction in the Communities space launched in September.

Featured image courtesy of Electronics | HowStuffWorks

