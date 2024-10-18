DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Blockchain Latest

Bitcoin Achieves a Three-and-a-Half-Year Dominance Peak While Altcoins Lag

ByDayne Lee

Oct 18, 2024

Bitcoin Achieves a Three-and-a-Half-Year Dominance Peak While Altcoins Lag

Bitcoin’s market dominance reached its highest level since April 2021, marking a significant milestone as its price surged to a 10-week high. On October 15th, during late trading, Bitcoin’s dominance hit 58.77%, coinciding with its price reaching $67,800, as reported by TradingView. This increase in dominance underscores Bitcoin’s growing influence over the cryptocurrency market.

Following its peak, Bitcoin experienced a sharp decline, dropping to $64,880, before regaining momentum and stabilizing just above $67,000. This movement is reflective of Bitcoin’s volatile nature within a market with a current capitalization of $1.32 trillion.

Bitcoin’s rise in market dominance often spells trouble for alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins), which tend to perform poorly when Bitcoin gains significantly. On the day in question, while Bitcoin appreciated by 2.5%, most altcoins remained flat or declined in value, highlighting the inverse relationship between Bitcoin’s gains and altcoin performance.

Skepticism and Predictions from Crypto Experts

Despite the current trends, some traders and analysts are skeptical about the sustainability of Bitcoin’s dominance. Influencers in the crypto space, such as Benjamin Cowen of ICT Crypto and Coach K Crypto, have predicted a peak at around 60% dominance, anticipating a subsequent decline that could rejuvenate the altcoin market. They argue that a downturn in Bitcoin’s dominance could catalyze a significant upswing for memecoins and other major altcoins.

Analyst Moataz Elsayed explicitly predicted on October 14th that Bitcoin’s dominance is “about to crash hard,” suggesting an impending altcoin season. This sentiment is echoed by historical patterns where altcoins, led by Ether, often rally following a decline in Bitcoin’s market control.

Ether, often a leader in altcoin rallies, currently shows a conversion rate to Bitcoin near its lowest since April 2021, falling below 0.039 again this week. This metric, while indicative of Ether’s relative weakness, also sets the stage for potential gains should the market dynamics shift in favor of altcoins.

Institutional Investment in Bitcoin

Notwithstanding the fluctuations in dominance and market sentiment, institutional interest in Bitcoin remains robust. U.S. spot exchange-traded funds related to Bitcoin observed net inflows of $371 million on October 15th alone, with more than $1.1 billion in inflows over the past three trading days, as per data from Farside Investors. This continued institutional support highlights confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term value and stability.

DateBitcoin PriceMarket DominanceEther to Bitcoin Ratio
Oct 15$67,80058.77%0.039
Oct 16$67,000
Historical$73,738

Bitcoin’s current dominance represents a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency market. While its dominance is viewed by some as a short-term trend, the underlying dynamics suggest a more complex interplay between Bitcoin and altcoins. As Bitcoin approaches significant psychological levels, such as its 2021 high of $69,000, the market remains watchful for any shifts that could dictate the next major trend in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Featured image credit: Karin chantanaprayura via Vecteezy

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

SpaceX Files Lawsuit After California Denies Increased Rocket Launches
Oct 18, 2024 Hilary Ong
Google Asks Court to Delay Play Store Changes During Epic Appeal
Oct 18, 2024 Hilary Ong
Over 90% of Salvadorans Refrain from Bitcoin Transactions
Oct 18, 2024 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801