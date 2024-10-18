Bitcoin Achieves a Three-and-a-Half-Year Dominance Peak While Altcoins Lag

Bitcoin’s market dominance reached its highest level since April 2021, marking a significant milestone as its price surged to a 10-week high. On October 15th, during late trading, Bitcoin’s dominance hit 58.77%, coinciding with its price reaching $67,800, as reported by TradingView. This increase in dominance underscores Bitcoin’s growing influence over the cryptocurrency market.

Following its peak, Bitcoin experienced a sharp decline, dropping to $64,880, before regaining momentum and stabilizing just above $67,000. This movement is reflective of Bitcoin’s volatile nature within a market with a current capitalization of $1.32 trillion.

Bitcoin’s rise in market dominance often spells trouble for alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins), which tend to perform poorly when Bitcoin gains significantly. On the day in question, while Bitcoin appreciated by 2.5%, most altcoins remained flat or declined in value, highlighting the inverse relationship between Bitcoin’s gains and altcoin performance.

Skepticism and Predictions from Crypto Experts

Despite the current trends, some traders and analysts are skeptical about the sustainability of Bitcoin’s dominance. Influencers in the crypto space, such as Benjamin Cowen of ICT Crypto and Coach K Crypto, have predicted a peak at around 60% dominance, anticipating a subsequent decline that could rejuvenate the altcoin market. They argue that a downturn in Bitcoin’s dominance could catalyze a significant upswing for memecoins and other major altcoins.

Analyst Moataz Elsayed explicitly predicted on October 14th that Bitcoin’s dominance is “about to crash hard,” suggesting an impending altcoin season. This sentiment is echoed by historical patterns where altcoins, led by Ether, often rally following a decline in Bitcoin’s market control.

Ether, often a leader in altcoin rallies, currently shows a conversion rate to Bitcoin near its lowest since April 2021, falling below 0.039 again this week. This metric, while indicative of Ether’s relative weakness, also sets the stage for potential gains should the market dynamics shift in favor of altcoins.

Institutional Investment in Bitcoin

Notwithstanding the fluctuations in dominance and market sentiment, institutional interest in Bitcoin remains robust. U.S. spot exchange-traded funds related to Bitcoin observed net inflows of $371 million on October 15th alone, with more than $1.1 billion in inflows over the past three trading days, as per data from Farside Investors. This continued institutional support highlights confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term value and stability.

Date Bitcoin Price Market Dominance Ether to Bitcoin Ratio Oct 15 $67,800 58.77% 0.039 Oct 16 $67,000 — — Historical $73,738 — —

Bitcoin’s current dominance represents a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency market. While its dominance is viewed by some as a short-term trend, the underlying dynamics suggest a more complex interplay between Bitcoin and altcoins. As Bitcoin approaches significant psychological levels, such as its 2021 high of $69,000, the market remains watchful for any shifts that could dictate the next major trend in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Featured image credit: Karin chantanaprayura via Vecteezy

