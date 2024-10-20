Waymo Rewards San Francisco Riders with $3 Credit For Transit Station Trips

Waymo is offering a $3 credit to Bay Area riders of its autonomous robotaxi service when they travel to or from select public transit stations in San Francisco. This pilot program, available until November 15, is the first of its kind among autonomous vehicle operators in the U.S. Riders can accumulate credits toward future robotaxi rides, valid through December 31.

The offer applies to a limited number of transit stations, including Colma and Daly City BART stations, Balboa Park and Glen Park (BART/Muni), West Portal and Revere/Shafter (Muni), as well as the 4th & King Street and 22nd Street Caltrain stations. Credits will automatically be applied to a rider’s account when traveling to or from these stations, without needing to prove public transit use. However, the promotion is capped at one $3 credit per rider per day.

Waymo launched this program following a survey indicating that 36% of San Francisco riders had used the Waymo One robotaxi service to connect to other transit options such as BART, Muni, or Caltrain. Programs that integrate multiple transportation modes are rare but beneficial, as seen in a recent Seattle Department of Transportation initiative that promotes connecting Lime bike and scooter trips with public transit, backed by local funding.

Unlike the Seattle program, Waymo has not received government or transit agency support for this pilot, according to a company spokesperson.

Featured Image courtesy of Waymo

