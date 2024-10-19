Cryptify AI’s Successful Launch Paves the Way for the Future of Influencer Marketing in Web



In an era where digital marketing and influencer strategies are critical to a brand’s success, Cryptify AI emerges as a trailblazer, setting new standards for analyzing the real impact of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in the crypto space. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, Cryptify AI offers businesses tangible, data-driven insights into how influencer activities directly affect token prices and on-chain activity. Cryptify AI is emerging as a leading solution for businesses looking to optimize their marketing strategies.

A Breakthrough in Influencer Marketing Analytics

Cryptify AI fills a crucial gap in the market by moving beyond conventional metrics like follower counts and likes, which often provide limited insight into a campaign’s effectiveness. Through its advanced dashboard, the platform provides businesses with clear and actionable data that links influencer activities to actual financial outcomes.

The Cryptify AI dashboard provides a comprehensive view of social media and on-chain data, combining sentiment analysis, transaction activity, and wallet insights in one integrated platform. With the added precision of the $CRAI score, businesses can now see exactly how influencer engagement impacts token performance, track buys and sells, and uncover trends that might otherwise go unnoticed, all while benefiting from a clear, quantifiable metric of effectiveness.

$CRAI: A Token Built for Utility and Growth



The $CRAI token is the utility token at the heart of Cryptify AI’s ecosystem, designed to empower users with advanced features and governance rights. With a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, $CRAI was stealth-launched with 70% (700,000,000) in circulation at launch, ensuring adequate liquidity for early stakeholders and operational support. The remaining 30% (300,000,000) is locked and vested over a 30-month period, with tokens unlocking gradually each month to ensure long-term commitment to the project.

The token has multiple use cases, including access to premium features on the Cryptify AI platform, discounts on tooling, governance participation, and a deflationary buyback and burn mechanism. Holding $CRAI tokens unlocks access to the premium tier of the Web3 dashboard, providing users with advanced insights and exclusive features.

A Bright Future Ahead



With its innovative product, strategic partnerships, and growing community, Cryptify AI is well-positioned to revolutionize influencer marketing in the Web3 world. As the project continues to roll out new features, secure exchange listings, and scale its operations, it’s clear that Cryptify AI is one of the most promising projects to watch in the blockchain and AI space.

For more information, visit Cryptify AI’s website and follow their journey on X.

Website – https://cryptify.ai

Twitter – https://x.com/CryptifyAI

Telegram – https://t.me/cryptifyai

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.