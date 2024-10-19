DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

Intel Faces Allegations of National Security Risks in China

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 19, 2024

Intel Faces Allegations of National Security Risks in China

The Cybersecurity Association of China (CSAC) has called for a security review of Intel products sold in China, accusing the U.S. chipmaker of repeatedly endangering the country’s national security. Though CSAC is not a government body, it has close connections with Chinese state authorities, and its formal accusations could prompt the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) to conduct an official review of Intel’s products. The CSAC claims Intel’s products have significant security vulnerabilities, citing concerns over backdoors allegedly created by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA).

In its statement, CSAC urged for the review to protect China’s national security and the interests of its consumers. Intel, alongside the CAC, has not yet responded to the accusations. The news impacted Intel’s stock, which fell by 2.7% during U.S. premarket trading amid a broader tech sell-off.

This development follows a similar action last year when the CAC prohibited operators of critical Chinese infrastructure from purchasing products from U.S.-based Micron Technology, which were deemed to have failed a network security review. Over a quarter of Intel’s revenue last year came from China, and a security review could pose risks to the company’s financials.

The CSAC’s allegations emerged as U.S.-China tensions over technology trade continue to escalate, driven in part by a U.S.-led initiative to limit China’s access to essential chipmaking equipment and components. In the post, CSAC asserted that Intel’s chips, including its widely used Xeon processors for AI tasks, have serious vulnerabilities and defects, portraying the company as having a negligent attitude toward customer security. It further suggested that Intel products present a “serious risk” to global critical information infrastructures, including those in China.

A potential ban on Intel chips, even temporarily, could worsen the supply of AI chips in China, which is already facing a shortage due to U.S. export bans on Nvidia products. Despite the geopolitical headwinds, Intel secured orders earlier this year from Chinese state-linked agencies for its Xeon processors, intended for use in artificial intelligence work.

Featured image courtesy of The Diplomat

Follow us for more updates on Intel’s security risks.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Italy Proposes Hike in Bitcoin Capital Gains Tax from 26% to 42%
Oct 19, 2024 Dayne Lee
Fisker Owners to Be Reimbursed for Recall Repairs as Court Approves Liquidation Plan
Oct 19, 2024 Hilary Ong
Cryptify AI’s Successful Launch Paves the Way for the Future of Influencer Marketing in Web
Oct 19, 2024 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801