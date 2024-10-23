Internet Archive Goes Dark Again After Recent Restoration

The Internet Archive is facing another major setback after a series of cyberattacks disrupted its services. Just one day after the organization restored its Wayback Machine and other services, most of the site has gone dark again, leaving only Archive-It and the blog accessible.

Users attempting to visit the site are greeted with a message acknowledging the temporary outage, adding to the frustration for those who depend on the digital library’s vast resources.

Screenshot from Internet Archive Screenshot from Internet Archive Screenshot from Internet Archive

This marks the fourth cyberattack on the Internet Archive since October began. The first breach, which occurred on October 9th, compromised personal data from 31 million users, exposing their emails, screen names, and encrypted passwords. Two more attacks followed, targeting the Archive’s Zendesk support system, where hackers even went as far as responding to user requests.

The timing of these disruptions has worsened the situation for the Internet Archive, which is already dealing with legal battles against major publishers, including Hachette, HarperCollins, and Penguin Random House. The added strain of repeated cyberattacks compounds the challenges for the organization, making it difficult to maintain its services while facing these ongoing security threats.

