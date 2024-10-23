Spotify Lets You Show Off Your Style with Custom Playlist Covers

Spotify has announced a new feature that allows users to create custom cover art for their playlists, marking a significant enhancement in personalization options on the platform.

This feature is currently available in beta for users in English across 65 markets, providing both Free and Premium subscribers with the ability to add a personal touch to their music collections. The rollout highlights Spotify’s ongoing efforts to compete with other streaming services such as Apple Music and YouTube Music by offering unique customization capabilities.

Users can access the new feature on both iOS and Android devices through the Spotify mobile app. To create custom cover art:

Select a playlist.

Tap the three-dot menu.

Choose “Create cover art.”

The feature allows users to incorporate unique images, colors, text effects, and graphic elements into their designs, fostering a sense of ownership and creativity. Notably, only one custom cover art can be saved per playlist at a time, with each new design overriding the previous one.

Spotify has partnered with artists and designers to provide exclusive stickers and artwork that users can utilize in their cover art creations. This collaboration has already seen contributions from notable artists such as Jamie xx, Arlo Parks, and Clairo, who have crafted distinctive covers for their playlists. By involving artists in its offerings, Spotify aims to enrich the user experience and promote creativity within its community.

The feature’s availability in beta form signals Spotify’s intent to refine and expand it before a broader release. While only accessible in certain English-speaking markets at present, Spotify has committed to making the feature available to all users globally in the future. To take advantage of this new capability, users must ensure their mobile app is up to date.

Featured Image courtesy of Spotify

