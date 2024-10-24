DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Asia-Pacific Business Latest Technology

AI voice systems for cars get a boost from Qualcomm and Google partnership

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 24, 2024

AI voice systems for cars get a boost from Qualcomm and Google partnership

Qualcomm and Google are partnering to help car manufacturers develop AI voice assistants for vehicles using the Android Automotive OS (AAOS). Qualcomm announced that it is collaborating with Google to create a new AI development system for carmakers, leveraging Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis, Google Cloud, and AAOS. This integration aims to produce AI-powered digital cockpits, enhancing in-car experiences with custom voice assistants, immersive maps, and real-time driving updates.

Qualcomm also introduced two new chips for car systems: the Snapdragon Cockpit Elite for dashboard controls and the Snapdragon Ride Elite for self-driving functionalities. These innovations will enable car manufacturers to offer AI voice systems that don’t rely on smartphone connections, allowing greater flexibility in creating unique in-car assistants.

Other automakers are also exploring AI integration. For instance, Volkswagen announced at CES 2024 that it plans to incorporate ChatGPT into its vehicle voice assistants. AAOS, which had a slow start, now supports several major brands like Chevrolet, Honda, Volvo, and Rivian.

Featured image courtesy of Allion Labs

Follow us for more updates on this partnership.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

American Potential Receives Honorable Mention at 2024 MarCom Awards for Podcast: Inspiring Stories Category
Oct 24, 2024 Ethan Lin
Harris Condemns Trump’s Alleged Hitler Praise, Labels Him ‘Increasingly Unhinged’
Oct 24, 2024 Dayne Lee
Authority Builders Shares Expert Insight on SEO Strategy Evolution Following Google Link Spam Update
Oct 24, 2024 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801