AI voice systems for cars get a boost from Qualcomm and Google partnership

Qualcomm and Google are partnering to help car manufacturers develop AI voice assistants for vehicles using the Android Automotive OS (AAOS). Qualcomm announced that it is collaborating with Google to create a new AI development system for carmakers, leveraging Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis, Google Cloud, and AAOS. This integration aims to produce AI-powered digital cockpits, enhancing in-car experiences with custom voice assistants, immersive maps, and real-time driving updates.

Qualcomm also introduced two new chips for car systems: the Snapdragon Cockpit Elite for dashboard controls and the Snapdragon Ride Elite for self-driving functionalities. These innovations will enable car manufacturers to offer AI voice systems that don’t rely on smartphone connections, allowing greater flexibility in creating unique in-car assistants.

Other automakers are also exploring AI integration. For instance, Volkswagen announced at CES 2024 that it plans to incorporate ChatGPT into its vehicle voice assistants. AAOS, which had a slow start, now supports several major brands like Chevrolet, Honda, Volvo, and Rivian.

Featured image courtesy of Allion Labs

