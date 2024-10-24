DMR News

American Potential Receives Honorable Mention at 2024 MarCom Awards for Podcast: Inspiring Stories Category

Oct 24, 2024

American Potential, the award-winning podcast hosted by Jeff Crank, is proud to announce it has received an Honorable Mention at the 2024 MarCom Awards in the Podcast: Inspiring Stories category. The episode, “Empowering Parents, Transforming Education: The Virginia Walden Ford Story,” earned recognition for its inspiring portrayal of Virginia Walden Ford’s groundbreaking work in the school choice movement, which continues to transform education across the nation. 

The MarCom Awards, established in 2004, is an international creative competition that recognizes excellence in marketing and communication. Top brands from around the globe compete each year in categories that span corporate marketing, advertising, public relations, and more. Thousands of entries are evaluated by judges from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), with American Potential standing out for its exceptional storytelling and motivational content. 

“We are deeply honored by this recognition,” said host Jeff Crank. “Virginia Walden Ford’s story is a testament to the power of parental advocacy and grassroots action. It’s a privilege to share her journey with our listeners and to celebrate her impact on education reform in America.” 

Since its launch, American Potential has reached impressive milestones, including: 

  • Over 40 million downloads and views 
  • Consistently ranked in the Top 20 on iTunes in its category 
  • Winner of the 2024 Viddy Award for the Mike Rowe episode 
  • Recipient of the 2023 W3 Award for the César Grajales episode 

Each episode of American Potential showcases the inspiring stories of everyday Americans who are breaking barriers and expanding freedom and opportunity in their communities. The Virginia Walden Ford episode captures the courage and persistence of one mother’s fight for school choice, highlighting how her efforts led to the creation of the DC Opportunity Scholarship Program and empowered countless families. 

The MarCom Awards Honorable Mention further solidifies American Potential as a leading voice in sharing impactful, uplifting stories that inspire action and change. For more inspiring stories and to listen to the award-winning episode, visit https://americanpotential.podbean.com or subscribe on iTunes, Podbean or iHeart Radio.

About American Potential: 

American Potential is a national podcast hosted by Jeff Crank, sharing the stories of individuals making extraordinary impacts in their communities. With a focus on public policy solutions and personal empowerment, the podcast inspires listeners to break barriers and create opportunities for freedom in America. 

