Adobe Fresco Makes All Previously Paid Features Free for Everyone

Adobe has made its painting app, Adobe Fresco, entirely free, allowing users to access previously paywalled features without any cost. Originally launched nearly five years ago at $10 a year, the app competed with other popular creative tools like Clip Studio Paint and Procreate, the latter being a favorite among iPad artists due to its one-time $13 purchase and powerful feature set. Adobe’s decision to lift the paywall could be a strategic move to better compete with these apps, especially as other platforms have increased their prices.

Previously, Adobe Fresco offered a free version, but many of its advanced features, such as access to over a thousand brushes, premium shapes, and custom brush import capabilities, were limited to paid users. With this update, all users can now enjoy these premium functions at no cost.

Adobe Fresco is available on iPhone, iPad, Windows PCs, and Windows tablets, though not all devices are compatible. Users can check Adobe’s compatibility list to ensure their device is supported. Many recent models, including Apple devices released up to a decade ago like the iPhone 6 and all iPad Pro models, should be able to run the app.

Among its standout features are motion presets, which allow for instant animation of drawings, and artwork mirroring, providing unique capabilities that distinguish Fresco from its competitors. With the app now available for free, interested users can download it through the Apple App Store or directly from Adobe’s website.

Featured image courtesy of Adobe Support

