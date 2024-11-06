Atlas Humanoid Robot Gains Full Autonomy in Latest Test

American robot manufacturer Boston Dynamics has unveiled a significant milestone for its Atlas humanoid robot: full autonomy in real-world tasks. In a recently released video, Atlas is shown moving engine covers between supplier containers and a mobile sequencing cart, navigating with agility similar to a human worker.

Atlas achieves this through a machine-learning vision model that enables it to detect and locate components in its surroundings, such as individual storage bins. It autonomously performs sorting tasks, operating without external assistance or pre-programmed commands. Unlike the Tesla Optimus demonstration, Atlas adapts dynamically to environmental changes, adjusting when faced with obstacles and even recovering from incidents like trips or collisions.

The latest showcase surpasses previous humanoid robot demonstrations, including those from Tesla and other competitors. Humanoid robot projects are expanding rapidly, notably in the United States and China, with some models already available on the market.

The automotive industry appears well-positioned to harness this technology. Hyundai, which owns Boston Dynamics, may soon integrate Atlas robots into its production processes, demonstrating practical applications. Other automakers are exploring robotic assistance, with Mercedes and BMW conducting tests using robots from Apptronik and Figure, respectively.

