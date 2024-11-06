PowerDMARC Launches Its integration with ConnectWise at IT Nation Connect 2024, Orlando

PowerDMARC, a global leader in email authentication and domain protection, has been officially certified by ConnectWise, through the ConnectWise Invent Program. This integration is set to transform how managed service providers (MSPs) manage and strengthen domain security while delivering exceptional client service. Through PowerDMARC’s ConnectWise Integration, PowerDMARC’s solutions are now accessible on the ConnectWise Marketplace, simplifying adoption for MSPs looking to enhance their cybersecurity offerings.

View PowerDMARC’s ConnectWise Listing.

What Does it Mean?

PowerDMARC’s ConnectWise certification signifies the following:

The ConnectWise API and platform teams validated and approved PowerDMARC’s product integration.

PowerDMARC passed an independent security review to ensure the integration is safe and secure for users.

PowerDMARC now directly integrates with ConnectWise.

Revolutionizing Domain Security for MSPs

By embedding PowerDMARC’s capabilities into ConnectWise, MSPs can better manage domain security through an all-in-one platform. The integration provides a streamlined experience and robust protection, reinforcing MSPs’ value to their clients while driving efficiency in threat response.

ConnectWise Integration Benefits

Unified Security Management: Alerts and reports related to DMARC, email authentication, and DNS changes are now consolidated within ConnectWise, simplifying monitoring and incident handling.

Alerts and reports related to DMARC, email authentication, and DNS changes are now consolidated within ConnectWise, simplifying monitoring and incident handling. Instant DNS Alerts: Real-time notifications of DNS modifications ensure that email security is maintained proactively without the need for constant manual checks.

Real-time notifications of DNS modifications ensure that email security is maintained proactively without the need for constant manual checks. Early Threat Detection: Forensic report alerts along with Predictive Threat Intelligence Analysis notify MSPs of potential email spoofing incidents and other email-based threats, allowing for timely interventions to protect domains.

Forensic report alerts along with Predictive Threat Intelligence Analysis notify MSPs of potential email spoofing incidents and other email-based threats, allowing for timely interventions to protect domains. Automated Alerts: Automated alerts improve reaction speed to security threats, safeguarding clients from potential breaches.

Automated alerts improve reaction speed to security threats, safeguarding clients from potential breaches. Value-Added Services for MSPs: By leveraging this integration, MSPs can deliver more comprehensive domain security services, enhancing their offerings and client trust.

Scalable Solutions for Expanding Needs

The integration is designed to support businesses of all sizes. As organizations scale and the number of domains they manage grows, PowerDMARC’s integration seamlessly adapts, providing consistent security coverage without increasing manual effort.

Getting Started

MSPs can now explore PowerDMARC’s solutions on the ConnectWise Marketplace. To learn more or begin the integration process, users can contact PowerDMARC or connect with their designated MSP Account Manager for personalized assistance.

About ConnectWise: ConnectWise is the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) that support millions of small and midsized businesses (SMBs) globally. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise provides unmatched software, services, community, and integrations to fuel profitable growth. ConnectWise introduced the world’s first true TSP platform—Asio™—providing unprecedented flexibility and security with built-in artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, and machine learning capabilities. It all adds up to efficient, productive end-to-end solutions, including IT documentation, data management, cybersecurity, remote monitoring, and backup technologies. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com.

