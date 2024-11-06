DMR News

Mozilla Foundation Cuts 30% of Staff, Shuts Down Advocacy Division

ByHilary Ong

Nov 6, 2024

Mozilla Foundation just slashed 30% of its workforce, signaling major shifts for the organization known for championing internet openness and privacy. The cuts include dismantling its advocacy and global programs divisions, according to an email Mozilla Foundation Executive Director Nabiha Syed sent to staff on October 30, as reported by TechCrunch.

Mozilla’s latest move comes after a round of layoffs earlier this year, where Mozilla Corporation let go of around 60 people, mostly on its product team. Back then, the organization refocused efforts on its core browser, Firefox, and AI, shelving other projects like a Mastodon instance and a virtual 3D platform.

Brandon Borrman, Mozilla’s VP of communications, explained the restructuring is meant to streamline and prioritize the foundation’s goals. “We’re accelerating our work to ensure a more open and equitable technical future, which unfortunately means ending some programs and roles,” he said. However, Borrman clarified that Mozilla isn’t abandoning advocacy entirely. “Advocacy is still central to our mission, and we’re rethinking our approach rather than stopping it.”

Despite the cuts, Mozilla maintains it will continue fighting for a free and open web, though Syed’s message made clear that this “laser focus” means letting go of programs that don’t align with new priorities. Syed, previously CEO of The Markup, acknowledged the difficult shift, saying, “Lofty goals demand hard choices.”

The Mozilla Foundation’s recent layoff leaves it with a significantly reduced team — the foundation had about 120 employees before this announcement. With these latest changes, Mozilla aims to bolster its influence in promoting a healthier, more equitable internet, albeit with a leaner approach.

