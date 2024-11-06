Apple Brings Real-Time Election Updates to Users’ Screens

Apple has released a Live Activity widget to provide real-time updates on the U.S. 2024 presidential election, enabling users to monitor results on their lock screens, home screens, and Apple Watches, AppleInsider reports.

Starting Tuesday night, Apple News began offering this feature to track the close race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, allowing users to follow developments as they happen.

The Live Activity tracker displays ongoing updates on electoral votes directly on the lock screen for iPhone and iPad users and on the Dynamic Island for supported devices. This feature, which updates continuously, offers election information without requiring users to open the Apple News app.

To access election coverage beyond the widget, Apple News has introduced the “America Votes 2024” hub. This section offers top stories, guides on voting, and insights into battleground states, including Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Apple News also provides a closer look at key campaign issues, from healthcare and immigration to climate policy, presenting multiple perspectives and analyses from the campaign trail.

How to Enable Live Election Updates

Users can enable the Live Activity widget by opening Apple News, tapping on the “Follow the 2024 Election live” banner, or accessing the “Election 2024” tab. After activating it, the widget will begin displaying real-time electoral updates on the lock screen and Dynamic Island.

Additional options include adding Apple News widgets to the Home Screen for broader election news or following specific topics related to the election.

Featured Image courtesy of Apple

Follow us for more tech news updates.