Rugged Books Launches New Affiliate Program

Nov 8, 2024

Rugged Books, the frontrunner in the refurbished rugged computer industry, is excited to announce the launch of its new affiliate program, now available on its website, Rugged Books. Designed for content creators, tech bloggers, and influencers passionate about technology and durability, this program offers a unique opportunity to partner with a trusted brand and earn commissions while sharing high-quality, refurbished rugged technology solutions with their audiences.

Established in 2016, Rugged Books has focused on bridging the gap between affordability, sustainability, and high-performance computing. Serving industries such as emergency services, energy, logistics, and manufacturing.

The newly launched affiliate program invites tech-savvy creators to join Rugged Books in promoting the advantages of refurbished rugged computers. Affiliates will earn commissions by connecting their audiences to a trusted source of dependable technology solutions, with a selection that is both environmentally friendly and budget-conscious. This program aligns seamlessly with content focused on sustainability, tech innovation, and the rugged computing market.

“We’re proud to provide companies with rugged computers that don’t just perform but also help reduce costs and minimize their environmental footprint,” said Ahmad Nahle, Marketing Manager at Rugged Books. “Our R2 and ISO certifications demonstrate our commitment to responsible e-waste management and ethical practices, which are core to our business.”

Rugged Books invites tech enthusiasts, sustainability advocates, and content creators interested in rugged technology to become part of a growing network of affiliates supporting the shift towards sustainable and affordable computing. For more information or to sign up for the affiliate program, visit RuggedBooks.com.

