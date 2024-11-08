Eyby.com Launches Africa’s First Dedicated B2B Marketplace for the Building and Construction Industry

Kenya – November 4, 2024 — In a transformative development for Africa’s construction industry, Eyby.com has officially launched as the first B2B Marketplace exclusively focused on the Building & Construction sector. The platform serves as a one-stop solution for contractors, resellers, and consultants, offering seamless access to a vast catalog of construction materials, from Plumbing and Electrical supplies to structural and Steel components. Eyby.com’s advanced search functionalities and automated bulk quotation system aim to revolutionize procurement processes, promote operational efficiency, and foster sustainable growth across Africa.

Developed with the unique needs of the construction industry in mind, Eyby.com addresses long-standing challenges in procurement. Traditionally, the procurement process in this sector involves time-consuming manual steps for bulk quotations, supplier comparisons, and material selection. “Having worked within the construction industry, I witnessed firsthand the difficulties professionals face in sourcing and procuring materials,” said Hemal Doshi, CEO and Founder of Eyby.com. “Eyby.com was created to simplify these processes, using technology to meet the industry’s specific needs—from specialized search filters to automated quotations—while fostering a marketplace where buyers and sellers can connect and grow together.”

Key Features of Eyby.com

1. Advanced Search and Filtering: Eyby.com’s platform enables users to search and filter products based on specific construction requirements, whether it’s Plumbing, Electrical, Steel, or other essential materials. The targeted search system ensures precision, making it easier for users to locate exactly what they need.

2. Automated Bulk Quotations: The platform’s automated system simplifies the handling of Bills of Quantities (BoQs), producing accurate, detailed bulk quotations within minutes—a previously lengthy and cumbersome task. By automating this process, Eyby.com boosts efficiency for both buyers and suppliers.

3. Comprehensive Product Range and Verified Suppliers: Eyby.com offers thousands of products from verified suppliers, including authorized distributors of major brands. This connection to reputable suppliers enhances the reliability of procurement, allowing contractors to access high-quality materials from trusted sources.

4. Optional Value-Added Services: To meet the industry’s operational demands, Eyby.com provides additional services such as accounting, logistics, and even credit sales. These offerings support the administrative and logistical needs of its users, making Eyby.com a complete marketplace solution for the Building & Construction industry.

5. Commitment to Sustainable Development: Eyby.com promotes eco-friendly construction by featuring suppliers that offer sustainable materials and energy-efficient products, aligning with global green building initiatives. This commitment to sustainable practices underscores Eyby.com’s dedication to responsible construction solutions across Africa.

Eyby.com’s Competitive Advantage

While platforms like Amazon Business offer some construction-related materials, Eyby.com is the only marketplace specifically designed for the Building & Construction sector in Africa. This niche focus, combined with deep industry insights, sets it apart from general marketplaces, allowing for a tailored user experience that meets the precise demands of the construction industry.

“Our competitors operate within broader markets, which often results in less specialized service,” explained Doshi. “Eyby.com’s exclusive focus on construction materials means we can provide solutions that are uniquely tailored to industry professionals, helping them connect with suppliers and grow their businesses confidently.”

Enhancing Economic Growth Across Africa

Eyby.com’s launch is expected to create significant economic benefits for Africa’s construction industry and broader economy. By supporting SMEs, facilitating efficient access to Building & Construction materials, and encouraging sustainable construction practices, Eyby.com contributes to economic growth and job creation in the region. Additionally, the platform’s use of data analytics will help suppliers and large corporations make informed decisions on inventory and product development, further benefiting the industry.

Investment and Future Growth

Eyby.com is currently bootstrapped, with plans to enhance platform features, expand its supplier network, and broaden its reach across the continent. The company is actively working on strategic partnerships and aims to offer financing options to help SMEs overcome capital constraints.

“Our vision is to be the go-to platform for construction procurement across Africa, championing innovation, efficiency, and sustainability,” Doshi added. “With continued platform development and strategic growth initiatives, we aim to make Eyby.com a transformative force within the African construction industry.”

About Eyby.com

Eyby.com is Africa’s first dedicated B2B Marketplace for the Building & Construction industry, providing a wide range of construction materials and value-added services that streamline procurement processes. With advanced search functionality, automated bulk quotations, and a commitment to sustainable practices, Eyby.com is positioned to support the growth and operational efficiency of Africa’s construction sector.

For more information, visit https://eyby.com/ , https://www.facebook.com/eybycom/