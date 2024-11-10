Roblox Introduces Stricter Content Ratings and Social Limits for Kids Under 13

Roblox is taking steps to make its platform safer for young users, especially kids under 13, who make up a big chunk of its massive 70 million daily player base. Starting this month, the company is rolling out new restrictions to limit what under-13s can see and do — a direct response to growing criticism about the platform’s safety for younger players.

Limits on Social Hangouts

First up, on November 18, Roblox will block users under 13 from accessing “social hangouts,” a category of games where chatting with other players is the main activity. These hangouts have raised red flags among parents and regulators for exposing kids to potentially harmful interactions.

Kids under 13 will also lose access to “free-form 2D user creation” games, which let players draw or write content that bypasses Roblox moderation. This move aims to curb the spread of offensive images or text in spaces that Roblox struggles to keep fully monitored.

New Age Ratings

Then, on December 3, Roblox will start enforcing age-based content ratings. Game creators will need to fill out a form specifying if their games are suitable for under-13s; those who skip this step will see their games blocked for younger players. Roblox suggests creators use “All Ages” or “9+” ratings to ensure younger players can safely join.

Gambling-related content will be strictly off-limits for under-13s, though “mild violence” and “crude humor” will still make the cut for kids, as long as it stays within Roblox’s guidelines.

Even though these changes kick off soon, Roblox says it won’t start actively enforcing all the new rules until 2025, giving creators time to adjust. The company has been steadily ramping up safety updates, with over 30 improvements rolled out this year. Roblox described the new changes as part of a broader commitment to making the platform safer and more kid-friendly.

The updates arrive amid rising concerns about online safety for kids, especially as Roblox continues to dominate with young players. In the UK, media watchdog Ofcom recently found that Roblox is the go-to platform for kids aged 8 to 12, putting it in the spotlight for child safety. Earlier this year, Turkey banned Roblox altogether, and reports have continued to highlight safety gaps on the platform. In response, Roblox has been testing new verification measures, including ID-based age checks for users over 13, to add an extra layer of protection.

With these changes, Roblox hopes to create a more controlled environment where young players can enjoy games without facing inappropriate content. The updates may also help the company manage some of the scrutiny it has faced over child safety, even as it works to balance openness with tighter rules.

Featured Image courtesy of Bloomberg via Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.