TikTok’s “Share to TikTok” Connects Directly with Spotify, Apple Music

TikTok is making it simpler to share your favorite tracks with its new “Share to TikTok” feature. Now, users of both Spotify and Apple Music can post songs, albums, playlists, and more directly to TikTok. The update allows people to add tracks to their For You feed, Stories, or even send them as direct messages (DMs).

This new integration is part of TikTok’s push to keep fans engaged with music on the platform. The app already has a big influence on the music industry—often catapulting songs that trend on TikTok to Spotify’s Viral 50 or even the Billboard 100. According to Business Insider, 67% of TikTok users are likely to hunt down a song after hearing it in a video. Now, TikTok is giving music fans an even easier way to share what they’re listening to.

Here’s How It Works

On Spotify, just tap the “Share” button or use the share icon in the bottom-right corner of the “Now Playing” screen.

For Apple Music users, options will pop up in the Share Sheet, allowing you to:

Post a Video of the track to TikTok,

Post a Photo of the album cover or playlist,

Share directly in a Message.

Once you post, the content links back to Spotify or Apple Music, making it easy for others to jump from TikTok to their streaming app and continue listening.

This connection is a bit of a shift for TikTok, which, until recently, had considered launching its own streaming service called TikTok Music. But after testing the service in select markets, ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, decided to shut down the project in September. Now, TikTok seems to be doubling down on music discovery through partnerships rather than competition.

Strengthening Partnerships with Streaming Services

The feature could help ease any lingering tensions between TikTok and the streaming giants. Ole Obermann, TikTok’s Global Head of Music Business Development, called “Share to TikTok” a full-circle experience for users, saying it will be “an amazing way of promoting artists and tracks to the TikTok community.” Lindsey Kelt Zikry, TikTok’s Global Product Partnerships Lead, echoed this, saying it “enables seamless sharing of content from music streaming services to TikTok,” giving users and artists new ways to connect.

TikTok’s new sharing feature arrives alongside Spotify’s recent integration with Instagram, part of a broader push for music streaming apps to collaborate with social platforms. So far, Spotify has partnered with Meta’s apps, Snapchat, and others, aiming to make it easy for users to share what they’re listening to across social media.

This latest feature further positions TikTok as a music discovery hub while connecting with platforms where fans spend the most time.

