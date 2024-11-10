DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Blockchain Europe Latest

France’s Gaming Authority Reviews Crypto Betting Platform Polymarket for Potential Ban

ByDayne Lee

Nov 10, 2024

France’s Gaming Authority Reviews Crypto Betting Platform Polymarket for Potential Ban

France’s gambling regulator, the Autorité nationale des jeux (ANJ), is scrutinizing the cryptocurrency prediction market Polymarket, which has become a focal point due to its heightened activity around the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

According to a report by Bloomberg on November 7, the National Gaming Authority of France is actively investigating how Polymarket operates and whether it adheres to French gambling laws. An ANJ spokesperson told Cointelegraph, “We are familiar with this site and are currently examining its operation and its compliance with French legislation on gambling.”

Polymarket’s Influence and Operation

Polymarket, established in 2020, is a decentralized platform allowing users to wager on the outcomes of real-world events using cryptocurrencies. The platform, though based in New York, restricts access from U.S. residents but remains available to users in other parts of the world, including France.

During the U.S. election season, Polymarket saw a surge in activity, with bets totaling $2.5 billion in October alone, per Dune Analytics data. One notable user, known pseudonymously as Fredi9999, reportedly placed over $20 million in bets favoring Donald Trump, potentially earning close to $50 million across multiple accounts.

Despite its international user base, Polymarket’s use of cryptocurrencies does not exempt it from adhering to local gambling regulations in France. A source close to the ANJ clarified to Bloomberg, “Even if Polymarket uses cryptocurrencies in its operations, it remains a betting activity, and this is not legal in France.”

William O’Rorke, a partner at ORWL Avocats, highlighted that Polymarket’s model fits squarely within the definition of gambling. He explained, “Polymarket consists of betting money on something random, and that’s strictly the definition of gambling, so it is like a sports bet.”

The ANJ has the authority to block access to platforms like Polymarket, even if they do not directly target French users. This stems from their mandate to oversee and regulate gambling activities within the country.

Interestingly, Polymarket not only serves as a betting platform but has also influenced political insights. Polymarket’s CEO, Shayne Coplan, mentioned that Donald Trump’s campaign team utilized the platform’s data, stating, “Trump’s campaign team literally found out they were winning from Polymarket.”

Considering the Consequences of Regulation

As the ANJ considers a ban on Polymarket, the broader implications for cryptocurrency-based betting platforms come into focus. France’s cautious stance reflects a larger trend of regulatory bodies seeking to understand and control how digital assets intersect with traditional financial activities like gambling. The case of Polymarket serves as a pivotal example of how innovative platforms can clash with national regulations, highlighting the need for a balanced approach that protects consumers while fostering technological advancements. This scenario underscores the ongoing challenges faced by crypto platforms as they navigate varied legal landscapes, emphasizing the importance of compliance and the potential consequences of regulatory actions.

Featured image credit: Burkard Meyendriesch via Unsplash

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Australia Plans World-First Ban on Social Media for Children Under 16
Nov 10, 2024 Hilary Ong
How Samsung’s Delayed AI Strategy Opened Doors for Rival SK Hynix
Nov 10, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Trump’s Reelection May Accelerate the Introduction of the First Staked Ether ETF
Nov 9, 2024 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801