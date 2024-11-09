Real Programming 4 Kids Launches New Online Courses in Artificial Intelligence and Applied Mathematics

Real Programming 4 Kids is thrilled to announce the launch of a few new courses: Online Artificial Intelligence and Online Applied Mathematics. These new online courses reflect Real Programming’s commitment to providing high-quality, accessible education led by experienced industry professionals.

Designed with flexibility in mind, the new courses are available entirely online to students in the U.S., Canada, and beyond. Both courses prioritize interactive learning, featuring small student-to-teacher ratios that allow for personalized instruction.

“We are excited to expand our online offerings to meet the growing demand for tech and math education,” said Elliott Bay, President at Real Programming 4 Kids. “Our instructors bring years of practical, real-world experience, ensuring that students not only grasp theoretical concepts but also understand how they apply in today’s industries.”

Course Details

Online Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The Online Artificial Intelligence course dives into the fundamentals of AI, machine learning, and neural networks, equipping students to design and implement AI algorithms through hands-on projects. Whether students are new to the field or looking to enhance their current skill set, this course is perfect for anyone aiming to excel in AI-driven industries.

Online Applied Mathematics

The Online Applied Mathematics course provides students with advanced mathematical tools to solve real-world problems. It’s ideal for learners interested in careers in data science, finance, and engineering or anyone seeking to sharpen their analytical thinking.

Key Features

Small Class Sizes: Ensures focused, personalized learning with plenty of interaction between students and instructors.

Ensures focused, personalized learning with plenty of interaction between students and instructors. Experienced Instructors: Courses are taught by industry professionals actively working in their respective fields, offering insights that bridge theory with real-world applications.

Courses are taught by industry professionals actively working in their respective fields, offering insights that bridge theory with real-world applications. 100% Online & Flexible: Open to learners worldwide, with a focus on accessibility for students in the U.S. and Canada.