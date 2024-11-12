New DJI Neo Update Boosts Speed and Adds Vertical Video for Creators

DJI’s latest firmware update for its Neo drone enhances both speed and video capabilities, addressing previous user limitations. The update introduces vertical video shooting and increases the Neo’s tracking speed, adding flexibility for creators. Vertical video can now be captured at 1080p 60 fps with a 9:16 aspect ratio, although it’s not available in 4K due to the camera’s gimbal design. Unlike the Mini 4 Pro, which rotates its gimbal 90 degrees, the Neo crops sides from a 4K horizontal resolution to achieve the vertical aspect.

The Neo’s tracking mode speed has also received a boost, now reaching 20 mph, up from the previous 12 mph. This upgrade surpasses the 18 mph speed of sport mode but remains below the maximum 36 mph achieved in manual mode, which requires DJI’s FPV remote controller 3. With this improvement, the Neo is better suited for following slower-moving subjects, such as cyclists.

Additional updates include compatibility with DJI Goggles N3, liveview stabilization when using Goggles N3 or Goggles 3, and improved noise reduction with the Mic 2. However, the firmware update does not address the Neo’s propeller noise. To install the update, users should connect their Neo to DJI’s Fly app on Android or iOS and update both the drone and the app.

Featured image courtesy of DonanimHaber

