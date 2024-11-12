DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

China Chip Index Nears Three-Year High Amid TSMC Export Restrictions

ByYasmeeta Oon

Nov 12, 2024

China Chip Index Nears Three-Year High Amid TSMC Export Restrictions

China’s semiconductor index surged to nearly a three-year peak on Monday, fueled by expectations that new U.S. export restrictions on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) could expedite China’s push for semiconductor self-sufficiency. TSMC will halt shipments of specific high-tech chips to some Chinese customers following a letter from the U.S. Department of Commerce mandating restrictions, as reported on Sunday.

The suspension, analysts note, may initially impact Chinese companies involved in developing artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators and graphics processing units (GPUs). However, it could benefit China’s domestic chipmaking industry in the longer term, as local firms have fewer alternatives. The CSI Semiconductor Index spiked by over 6% on Monday, reaching its highest point since December 20, 2021. Meanwhile, the CSI Integrated Circuits Index climbed 5%, with shares in SMIC, China’s largest foundry and main alternative to TSMC, rising more than 4%.

According to a statement from Chinese brokerage Cinda Securities, the export halt is likely to “force the reorganization of the supply chain,” which could heighten demand for China’s advanced semiconductor production capabilities and drive progress in semiconductor equipment and materials domestically.

Several Chinese tech firms and chip designers have moved to develop their own advanced processors after U.S. sanctions against Huawei and restrictions on sales of sophisticated chips from companies like Nvidia and AMD. Despite these efforts, many still depend on TSMC, the world’s top contract chipmaker, which derived 11% of its Q3 revenue from China, the company disclosed.

The U.S. restrictions target TSMC chips featuring advanced designs at the 7-nanometer process node or beyond. SMIC is the only foundry in China capable of producing chips at this scale, already manufacturing chips for Huawei’s recent smartphones, including the Mate 60 and Pura 70 models.

Analysts explained that SMIC has achieved this level of production partly due to equipment from companies like the Netherlands’ ASML and the U.S.-based Applied Materials, which SMIC stockpiled before U.S. sanctions limited access. However, SMIC’s scaling efforts have been hampered by continued export controls that restrict access to essential equipment for advanced chip production, and domestic suppliers are not yet prepared to fill this gap. Reuters also reported in February that due to these manufacturing limitations, SMIC has prioritized Huawei’s AI chip production over smartphone chips, recognizing the strategic significance of the former.

Featured image courtesy of Interesting Engineering

Follow us for more updates on China’s chip.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Most Memecoins Surge After Binance Listing in 2024
Nov 12, 2024 Dayne Lee
Rep. Mike Waltz Named Trump’s National Security Adviser
Nov 12, 2024 Dayne Lee
New DJI Neo Update Boosts Speed and Adds Vertical Video for Creators
Nov 12, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801