Revolutionizing Mobile User Acquisition: How AdFlex CPA Drives Exceptional Results

AdFlex, Asia’s leading CPA (Cost-per-action) affiliate marketing platform, continues to redefine performance marketing with its advanced CPA solutions, offering unparalleled benefits for businesses across various sectors. Leveraging over 12 years of industry experience and technological innovation, AdFlex has established itself as a key player in driving exceptional user acquisition results for its clients.

At AdFlex, the early adoption and integration of advanced technologies such as Business Intelligence (BI), data-driven decision-making, and marketing automation have been pivotal in creating products that meet the evolving needs of the market. These technologies enhance campaign efficiency and ensure precision in targeting, leading to higher conversion rates and cost-effectiveness.

A significant technological advancement from AdFlex is its implementation of eKYC (electronic Know Your Customer) technology for user verification. In the banking sector, eKYC has become almost a standard practice. AdFlex not only utilizes this technology in its advertising operations but also offers it as a solution for banks engaged in digital transformation projects, helping to build advanced digital banking experiences.

In the highly competitive digital marketing landscape, CPA solutions have become indispensable tools for banks aiming to rapidly expand their user base. AdFlex provides app install advertising solutions and CPA services, leveraging eKYC technology to ensure that app installs come from genuine users, which contributes to a high customer retention rate post-installation.

AdFlex’s extensive traffic-owning publisher network plays a crucial role in optimizing campaign performance. In addition to partnering with major global publishers and ad networks, AdFlex owns the Pushtimize ad network, which reaches over 25% of internet users in Vietnam. This makes AdFlex a comprehensive infrastructure provider, supporting clients in their digital transformation journeys with solutions ranging from server management to high-speed data transmission and storage. Since 2019, AdFlex has built a network of top Vietnamese publishers, fostering strong partnerships to provide extensive and effective reach for client campaigns.

Real-time data tracking is another key element of AdFlex’s performance marketing strategy. The company offers a fully-featured real-time dashboard, allowing clients to monitor campaign progress, evaluate performance, and make informed adjustments on the fly. This transparency and control are further enhanced by partnerships with leading mobile app analytics platforms, ensuring that clients have access to the best tools for continuous optimization.

With over 12 years of operations across 20 countries, AdFlex has refined its CPA offerings to meet the specific needs of various sectors, including finance, fintech, gaming, and e-commerce. Each industry has its unique characteristics, and AdFlex not only works across diverse industries but also employs a team of experts in each field. These experts understand the nuances of their respective industries and how to drive growth effectively. This adaptability, combined with a robust technological foundation, has made AdFlex a preferred partner for many global brands.

A recent campaign highlights the effectiveness of AdFlex’s CPA solutions. Running from January to August 2023, the campaign successfully attracted over 500,000 new users (99% first login – 80% active) to the bank’s app, with 460,000 of them actively logging in after registration. Additionally, Appsflyer’s data shows that 20 million transactions from January to August 2023 were initiated by users after signing up through the app, demonstrating the significant impact of AdFlex’s targeted approach. AdFlex’s CPA solution is one of the top-performing channels, contributing to the bank’s steady year-on-year growth in revenue.

AdFlex’s influence extends beyond Vietnam, with a strong presence in other key Asian markets such as India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The company’s ability to deliver results in diverse environments underscores its leadership in the digital marketing space.

