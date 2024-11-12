DMR News

Zib Digital Scores Major Partnership with Melbourne Victory

ByEthan Lin

Nov 12, 2024

This strategic collaboration unites two established organisations sharing a commitment to community engagement, branding and digital innovation. As Melbourne Victory’s Premier Digital Marketing Partner, Zib Digital will leverage its expertise in data-driven strategies and creative solutions to amplify the club’s online presence, deepen fan connections and drive on-going business growth.

The partnership will focus on enhancing fan engagement through targeted marketing initiatives, developing meaningful digital interactions and amplifying the club’s online presence. 

Zib Digital’s team of digital specialists will work closely with Melbourne Victory to deliver innovative digital marketing solutions that bring fans closer to the action, foster a sense of community and create lasting experiences.

“We’re honoured to partner with Melbourne Victory, a pillar of Australian football,” said Nicole Wagenecht, Chief Growth Officer at Zib Digital. “Our team is dedicated to driving digital success and creating impactful experiences for fans. This partnership reflects our shared passion for innovation, community engagement and digital excellence.”

Caroline Carnegie, Managing Director of Melbourne Victory, added, “Zib Digital’s passion for digital transformation aligns perfectly with our vision. We’re excited to welcome them as our Premier Digital Marketing Partner and look forward to collaborating on initiatives that will take our fan engagement to the next level.”

As a leading digital marketing agency in Australia, Zib Digital brings decades of refined experience and expertise in SEO services, social media marketing, content creation and more. The agency’s data-driven approach and creative solutions will help Melbourne Victory:

  • Enhance its online presence through targeted SEO strategies
  • Develop engaging content that resonates with fans
  • Leverage social media platforms to build community and drive conversation
  • Analyse and optimise digital performance for continuous improvement

For more information on this partnership or the premium digital marketing services offered by Zib Digital across Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines visit Zib Digital today.

