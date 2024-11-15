Google to End Political Ads in the EU

Google plans to stop serving political ads in the European Union next year, citing concerns over new regulations aimed at enhancing transparency. This move follows similar actions in France, Canada, and Brazil, where the company ceased political ad services due to compliance challenges with local laws.

The upcoming EU Regulation on Transparency and Targeting of Political Advertising (TTPA), set to take effect in October 2025, mandates clear labeling of political ads, including disclosures about sponsors, spending, and targeting methods. Ad providers must also secure explicit user consent and avoid using minors’ data or sensitive personal information for targeting. Google argued the broad definition of political ads under TTPA creates “significant operational challenges and legal uncertainties,” making compliance at scale impractical.

In a blog post, Google explained, “We shared concerns about the potential impact of the TTPA throughout the legislative process. Unfortunately, the regulation failed to provide the clarity and specificity necessary for compliance.”

The ban will extend to Google’s platforms, including YouTube, prohibiting paid political promotions that fall under the EU’s transparency rules. Google had raised issues earlier last year, stating that the new requirements could disrupt its recommendation systems and lacked clear technical guidance.

This is not the first time Google has faced scrutiny in the EU. The company avoided fines for advertising practices in 2019 and faced antitrust allegations last year. Recently, it began a limited test in the region to exclude results from EU-based news publishers in its search products, further spotlighting its complex relationship with European regulators.

As the TTPA deadline approaches, Google plans to reassess its decision and provide more updates next year.

Featured Image courtesy of DonanımHaber

Follow us for more tech news updates.