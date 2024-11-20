DMR News

Trump Appoints Brendan Carr as FCC Chairman

ByDayne Lee

Nov 20, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Brendan Carr as the new chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), as reported by The New York Times. Carr, who has been a member of the FCC since 2017, is known for his critical views on TV network biases and his advocacy for regulating major tech firms, including Google and Apple. This appointment does not require Senate approval, given Carr’s existing position on the Commission.

FCC Composition and Carr’s Influence

With Carr’s appointment, the FCC will consist of two Democratic and three Republican commissioners under the Trump administration. He will succeed Jessica Rosenworcel as the chair. Known for his conservative stance, Carr authored the FCC section of the “Project 2025” document, which proposes social media restrictions aimed at benefiting conservative viewpoints. He has also expressed a desire to revise Section 230, a legal shield that allows platforms to moderate content without facing liability for user posts.

Carr has publicly committed to challenging what he describes as a “censorship cartel” in both social media and broadcast media. He argues that broadcast media have been privileged users of a scarce public resource—the airwaves—and should be held to their public interest obligations more rigorously.

Despite his ambitious regulatory goals, Carr faces significant limitations. Entities like Google and Meta are not classified as communications services, restricting the FCC’s authority over them. Any expansion of the FCC’s regulatory powers would require new legislation, a challenge given the current political landscape. Jessica Gonzalez, co-chief executive of Free Press, criticized Carr’s proposals as overreaching beyond his jurisdiction and misinterpreting existing regulations.

Carr’s stance on internet regulation is also notable. He voted to repeal net neutrality rules in 2017 and opposed efforts to restore them in 2021, shaping how the internet operates in terms of content accessibility and fairness in data transmission.

EventDescriptionDate
Vote on Net NeutralityVoted against restoring net neutrality rules.2021
Appointment as FCC ChairmanBrendan Carr appointed by Donald Trump.2024
Project 2025 DocumentAuthored section proposing social media restrictions.2024
Advocacy for Regulatory ChangesProposed revisions to Section 230 and increased regulation of media.2024

Navigating the Tightrope of Media Regulation

Brendan Carr’s appointment as FCC chairman heralds a potentially transformative period for media and internet regulation in the United States. His aggressive stance on curbing what he perceives as biases and his plans to enforce media responsibilities indicate a shift towards more stringent oversight. However, Carr’s ability to enact his vision will be tested by the legal and jurisdictional constraints he faces. This dynamic sets the stage for significant debates on free speech, media responsibility, and the role of government in regulating emerging technologies. How Carr navigates these complex issues will be crucial for shaping the landscape of American media and internet governance in the coming years.

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

Dayne Lee

