Adaxum Unveils Decentralized Payment Solutions for the E-Commerce Ecosystem

Nov 21, 2024

The Adaxum platform offers a sustainable system that allows different transactions in webshops and aspects of versatile cryptocurrency payment gateway, unique way of rewording, and pay card based on cryptocurrency. These functions have been developed to satisfy the ever-growing demand for accessible, transparent, and globally available payment solutions. It is done by empowering the sellers and customers for interaction in never ending environment that is powered by blockchain.

Innovative Offerings for Modern Webshop Needs

Adaxum’s solutions for decentralized payment are based on a series of practical examples aimed at solving the fundamental requests of the modern webshop environment.

1.     Webshop Marketplace Integration: Adaxum offers end-to-end solutions that flawlessly blends with webshop platforms, allowing online sellers to accept cryptocurrency payments. All without the complexity and limitations connected to fiat currency. By eliminating the middleman this platform allows faster transactions and lower fees for sellers and customers.

2.     Touch & Pay Cryptocurrency Card: Adamux’s innovative cryptocurrency pay card allows users to have a safe and easy way of payment. This touch-and-pay system allows them to use their digital currency for shopping online or in actual stores by simplifying payments and making them more accessible.

3.     Online Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway: The platform’s payment gateway brings a decentralized solution for paying process allowing companies a safer and easier way of accepting crypto payments. With Adax technology sellers can offer wide payment options allowing their customers to have a more diverse webshopping experience.

4.     Unified Reward System: Adamux’s awarding system encourages the loyalty of customers by allowing them to make money and use the awards from different online sellers. This award system offers a cohesive experience that results in reusing and increasing customer arrangements.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.

