Miami Real Estate Visionary William Holly Announces New Book, Beyond The Deal

Acclaimed real estate developer and investor William Holly is poised to release his first book, Beyond The Deal: A Guide to Commercial Real Estate Success, offering an expert roadmap for navigating and excelling in the competitive world of commercial real estate. The book will soon be available on Amazon, providing invaluable insights and practical strategies to readers worldwide.

Holly, founder of Patton Real Estate and a pioneer in sustainable development, brings decades of expertise to this comprehensive guide. From Miami’s first LEED-certified office building to managing over $150 million in commercial real estate projects, Holly’s career has been marked by innovation, resilience, and success.

“I’ve spent my career learning what works—and what doesn’t—in this ever-changing industry,” Holly said. “Beyond The Deal is designed to help readers understand the fundamentals, avoid common pitfalls, and embrace the tools they need to succeed in today’s market.”

A Comprehensive Guide for Investors, Brokers, and Professionals

Beyond The Deal is structured to guide readers through every phase of the commercial real estate journey. From securing the first investment deal to leveraging cutting-edge technologies, the book provides actionable insights tailored for both newcomers and seasoned professionals.

Highlighted chapters include:

Your First Investment Deal – A step-by-step approach to evaluating properties, securing financing, and launching a successful real estate career.

– A step-by-step approach to evaluating properties, securing financing, and launching a successful real estate career. Effective Property Management – Proven strategies for creating value, maximizing performance, and embracing technology.

– Proven strategies for creating value, maximizing performance, and embracing technology. Cutting-Edge Marketing – Insights into leveraging AI, social media platforms like TikTok, and video podcasts to outpace competitors.

– Insights into leveraging AI, social media platforms like TikTok, and video podcasts to outpace competitors. The Future of Commercial Real Estate – A forward-looking analysis of trends, including sustainability, smart building technologies, and mixed-use developments.

A Book Designed for Success and Legacy

Beyond practical advice, Beyond The Deal explores the importance of mindset, resilience, and relationships in achieving lasting success. Holly draws from his own experiences, including the challenges faced during the 2008 financial crisis, to inspire readers to build their careers and leave a meaningful legacy in the industry.

“This book is about more than deals—it’s about developing the leadership, vision, and adaptability that define long-term success,” Holly added.

Availability

Beyond The Deal: A Guide to Commercial Real Estate Success will be available soon on Amazon in print and digital formats. Readers can expect an engaging, easy-to-follow guide packed with industry insights and actionable advice.

About William Holly

William Holly is a Miami-based real estate developer, investor, and founder of Patton Real Estate. With over 30 years of experience, Holly has earned accolades including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award and recognition as one of the top ten “Hot Commercial Real Estate Brokers” in the U.S. Known for his expertise in sustainable development, Holly has made a lasting impact on Miami’s real estate landscape.