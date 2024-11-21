Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy Reveal Plans for the Department of Government Efficiency

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, newly appointed co-leads of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have detailed their ambitious plan to reshape the federal government.

Writing in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, the pair outlined a strategy aimed at reducing federal regulations, cutting government spending by $2 trillion, and slashing the federal workforce—all by leveraging recent Supreme Court rulings and executive actions. DOGE’s efforts are set to conclude by July 4, 2026.

DOGE is an external advisory body, allowing Musk and Ramaswamy to remain private citizens while working with Trump’s administration. They describe their role as “outside volunteers” focused on downsizing what they see as an inefficient and overreaching federal government.

How DOGE Plans to Work

DOGE will rely on small teams of experts, including legal professionals embedded within government agencies. Guided by Supreme Court rulings like West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency (2022) and Loper Bright v. Raimondo (2024), the team will identify regulations they believe exceed congressional authority.

Once identified, DOGE will recommend that President Trump pause enforcement of these regulations through executive action, paving the way for their review and possible elimination. Musk and Ramaswamy argue that these actions will free businesses and individuals from burdensome rules while stimulating economic growth.

Cutting Federal Spending and Workforce

The duo plans to target what they call “illicit” federal spending—expenses not explicitly authorized by Congress. Programs highlighted for cuts include $535 million in funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and nearly $300 million in grants to organizations like Planned Parenthood.

In addition to budget reductions, DOGE’s plans will result in workforce downsizing. By determining the “minimum number of employees” required for agencies to fulfill their constitutional duties, Musk and Ramaswamy foresee significant reductions in staffing. They propose offering voluntary severance packages and early retirement incentives to ease transitions for affected workers.

To further reduce costs, DOGE suggests requiring federal employees to return to the office five days a week, ending remote work policies introduced during the pandemic. They believe this change will prompt voluntary resignations, which they welcome.

Critics Question Feasibility and Scope

Skepticism surrounds DOGE’s plan, particularly Musk’s target of $2 trillion in savings. Critics point out that nearly half of the federal budget is tied to entitlement programs like Medicare and Social Security, areas Musk and Ramaswamy do not address in detail.

There are also legal challenges to consider. The Impoundment Control Act of 1974 requires presidents to spend funds appropriated by Congress, potentially limiting Trump’s ability to suspend payments as DOGE recommends. Musk and Ramaswamy argue that the statute is unconstitutional and anticipate Supreme Court support for their stance.

Musk and Ramaswamy aim to conclude DOGE’s work by July 4, 2026. By then, they hope to have enacted sweeping reforms that will permanently alter the structure and operation of the federal government.

Their focus on regulatory rollbacks, workforce reductions, and cost-cutting reflects their broader belief in minimizing government influence while maximizing efficiency. However, the scale of their proposals raises critical questions about whether such sweeping changes can be achieved without unintended consequences for government functions and public services

Featured Image courtesy of Justin Merriman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

