The Great Estate Divide: Cronin Miller Announce How to Avoid Litigation When Loved Ones Pass Away

Nov 21, 2024

The Great Estate Divide, a pressing issue facing many Australian families, arises when inadequate estate planning and unclear wishes lead to costly and emotionally draining disputes. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, over 140,000 Australians die each year without a valid will, leaving their estates vulnerable to contestation.

“Cronin Miller Lawyers is committed to helping Australians navigate the complexities of estate planning and dispute resolution,” said a Partner and Accredited Specialist in Wills and Estates. “Our team provides personalised guidance and support during difficult times, ensuring our clients’ wishes are respected and their loved ones are protected.”

Estate litigation can be triggered by various factors, including inadequate or outdated wills, lack of clear communication among beneficiaries, family dynamics and conflicts, and elder abuse and undue influence. These complex issues often lead to prolonged and expensive legal battles, causing emotional distress for families.

To avoid these pitfalls, as a respected litigation lawyer, Cronin Miller Lawyers recommends proactive estate planning strategies. This includes regularly reviewing and updating wills to reflect changing circumstances, establishing clear communication with beneficiaries, considering testamentary trusts for asset protection, and seeking expert advice on elder law and capacity issues.

“At Cronin Miller Lawyers we recognise the emotional and financial toll that estate disputes can take on families,” Derek Cronin. “Our services are designed to mitigate these risks, providing peace of mind for our clients and their loved ones.”

The firm’s expertise encompasses estate planning and will drafting, probate and estate administration, contesting wills and family provision claims, and much more. 

By seeking expert guidance from Cronin Miller Lawyers, Australians can ensure their wishes are clearly documented and legally binding, protect their assets from potential disputes, preserve family relationships and harmony, and secure their legacy and protect their loved ones.

“Cronin Miller Lawyers is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and expertise in estate planning and dispute resolution,” said Derek. “We encourage Australians to prioritise their estate plans, bridging The Great Estate Divide and securing their family’s future.”

For more information on Cronin Miller Lawyers’ estate planning and dispute resolution services or their other insolvency and commercial litigation services, please visit Cronin Miller.

