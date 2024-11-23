Meta Brings HD Video Calls, AI Backgrounds, and More to Messenger

Meta has rolled out an update for Messenger, introducing HD video calls, AI-generated backgrounds, and enhanced messaging options. These new features aim to elevate the app’s video and audio calling experience while adding convenience for users across platforms.

Messenger now supports AI-powered backgrounds, allowing users to transform their surroundings during video calls. By tapping the “effects” icon in the sidebar and selecting “Backgrounds,” callers can swap out their real-life setting for AI-generated visuals, such as scenic landscapes or imaginative designs. This feature provides a fun alternative for those who prefer to avoid showing their actual background.

Video calls on Messenger also receive a quality boost with HD video as the default setting for Wi-Fi calls. Users can enable HD calls over cellular by activating the “Mobile data for HD video” option in settings. Additionally, Messenger now includes background noise suppression and voice isolation for clearer audio during calls, both of which can be toggled on or off through the call settings menu.

For those who miss a call, Messenger offers a new way to stay in touch: users can leave video or audio messages. A “Record message” button has been added to the screen’s lower-right corner, enabling easy recording and sharing when contacts are unavailable.

iPhone users gain further functionality with Siri integration. By activating Siri, they can issue voice commands to make calls or send messages on Messenger. For example, saying “Hey Siri, send a message to [contact name] on Messenger” initiates the process, making hands-free messaging seamless.

These updates are part of Meta’s broader effort to enhance Messenger’s functionality. Recent additions to the app include a communities feature, a Meta AI chatbot integrated into the search bar, and tools for sharing large files. Last year, Meta also made end-to-end encryption the default for Messenger conversations.

With these features, Meta continues to refine Messenger as a versatile communication tool, blending advanced technology with user-friendly enhancements.

Featured Image courtesy of Meta

