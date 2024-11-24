DMR News

YouTube Shorts Expands Dream Screen with AI Video Backgrounds

ByHilary Ong

Nov 24, 2024

YouTube has upgraded its Dream Screen feature for Shorts, introducing AI-generated video backgrounds.

Announced Thursday, the update enables creators to transform text prompts into animated video settings, leveraging Google DeepMind’s AI video-generation model, Veo. This marks a significant step forward for the platform, which previously allowed only AI-generated image backgrounds.

Dream Screen’s new capabilities allow creators to produce 1080p video clips in various cinematic styles. To use the feature, users navigate to the Shorts camera, tap the green screen icon, and select “Dream Screen.” After entering a text prompt—such as “candy landscape” or “magical forest with a stream”—and choosing an animation style, the tool generates a selection of video backgrounds. Creators can then pick a background and begin recording their Shorts with it.

For creators, this feature is a powerful way to create standout content quickly without needing advanced editing skills. With tools like these, YouTube is making high-quality production accessible to users at any skill level, which could redefine how creators approach video storytelling.

YouTube envisions the feature being used for creative applications like placing users in a scene inspired by their favorite book or crafting unique animated introductions. Future updates will expand Dream Screen’s capabilities, including the option to generate six-second standalone video clips for Shorts.

This development sets YouTube apart from TikTok, the dominant short-form video platform. TikTok offers AI-generated image backgrounds but has yet to introduce video background creation, giving YouTube a competitive edge in the space.

The upgraded Dream Screen feature is now available to Shorts creators in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Image courtesy of Worawee Meepian

Hilary Ong

