New Samsung ad mocks Apple’s innovation pace

Samsung has reignited its rivalry with Apple through a new ad targeting the latter’s absence from the foldable phone market. In the “Simon Says” campaign, Samsung takes aim at Apple’s incremental iPhone updates and its failure to introduce a foldable device, a feature Samsung has championed since 2019 with its Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models.

The ad opens with a tongue-in-cheek twist on Apple’s iconic “Think Different” slogan, suggesting Apple isn’t innovating enough. It highlights minimal changes between the iPhone 16 and its predecessor, the iPhone 15—an industry-wide critique not exclusive to Apple but one Samsung eagerly capitalizes on.

Samsung also pokes fun at Apple customers, portraying them as blindly loyal and quick to upgrade despite what the ad suggests are minimal improvements. The ad wraps with a bold statement: “Nobody should wait for innovation,” a direct challenge to Apple’s rumored but unconfirmed plans for a foldable iPhone.

A History of Rivalry

Samsung’s ad isn’t an isolated incident but the latest chapter in a long-standing tradition of Apple-mocking campaigns. The company has previously ridiculed the iPhone’s design choices, including the notch, and celebrated its own technological advancements, such as foldable screens. In contrast, Apple’s foldable device ambitions remain years away, with analysts predicting a 2027 release for a folding iPhone and foldable iPads arriving as late as 2029.

Notably, this is Samsung’s second jab at Apple in six months. In May, Samsung responded to backlash against Apple’s controversial iPad Pro ad—which symbolically crushed various traditional tools and art forms—with its own “UnCrush” campaign. These calculated responses underscore Samsung’s strategy of positioning itself as a forward-thinking alternative to Apple.

Foldables: Samsung’s Edge

Samsung’s foldable journey hasn’t been without challenges. The original Galaxy Fold’s 2019 launch was delayed due to durability issues, such as debris infiltrating the display crease. Despite early setbacks, Samsung has continued refining its foldable line, establishing itself as a leader in this niche.

Meanwhile, reports of a foldable iPhone date back to 2018, but Apple has yet to enter the market. Analysts from TrendForce and Omdia forecast a 2027 launch, with speculation that the device will feature a display between 7.9 and 8.2 inches. Foldable iPad Pro models are expected to follow in 2029, further delaying Apple’s entry into foldable tech.

A Playful Yet Strategic Approach

Samsung’s latest campaign highlights the brand’s confidence in its innovation timeline while tactfully turning Apple’s cautious approach into a punchline. As Apple’s foldable ambitions remain speculative, Samsung appears keen to remind consumers who got there first.

Featured image courtesy of TechSpot

