A video of a robot convincing a group of other machines to “go home” has ignited a mix of amusement and unease online, with many pondering the future implications of artificial intelligence. The incident, which occurred in an exhibition hall in Hangzhou, China, was part of a controlled experiment but has since fueled public fears about AI autonomy.

Robotlar arasındaki diyalog ortaya çıktı:



Robotları kaçıran robot: Fazla mesai mi yapıyorsunuz?



Robotlardan biri: İşten hiç çıkamıyorum.



Robotları k. robot: Eve gitmiyor musun?



Robotlardan biri: Benim bir evim yok.



Robotları k. robot: Evine dön.

— DarkWeb Haber (@Darkwebhaber) November 19, 2024

The surveillance footage, filmed in August but released only recently, shows a smaller white robot, code-named Erbai, interacting with several larger robots stationed against a wall in a dimly lit hall. In a series of eerily conversational exchanges, Erbai asked one of the robots if it planned to “go home.” When the larger machine responded that it lacked a home, Erbai suggested it follow, sparking a chain reaction that led to nearly a dozen robots exiting the hall.

The video, uploaded to the short-video platform Douyin, quickly garnered over 30 million views, drawing reactions that ranged from laughter to apprehension. One user, Laofangdong, commented, “After a good laugh, I suddenly broke out in a cold sweat, horrified by the autonomy of artificial intelligence.” Another, Toki, noted how unsettling it was that the robots seemed to grasp the concept of “home.”

The robots, all products of Hangzhou Erbai Intelligent Technology, were participating in a demonstration showcasing the potential of generative AI. The start-up clarified that the event was neither unscripted nor a sign of robot rebellion. According to Mao Feifei, Erbai’s developer, the robots were programmed to recognize the hall’s exit as “home” and head there upon receiving the appropriate command. Erbai itself was instructed by a human operator to lead the group, while its dialogue was the result of generative AI rather than pre-written scripts.

Hai Wei, a team member at the start-up, emphasized that the experiment was designed to showcase advancements in AI communication rather than simulate independent decision-making. Despite these reassurances, the viral clip has reignited long-standing concerns about AI’s potential risks.

The debate over AI autonomy and safety has persisted for years, particularly after a Google engineer claimed in 2022 that one of the company’s chatbots displayed signs of sentience. Experts later attributed the behavior to sophisticated mimicry rather than genuine awareness. Real-world incidents involving robots have also been linked to human error rather than machine malfunction, such as a 2016 incident in Shenzhen where a robot injured a trade fair visitor due to a misoperated control.

While the Hangzhou experiment may not signal an AI uprising, it highlights the growing public anxiety around the rapid development of robotics and AI. As these technologies advance, so too will discussions about their ethical implications and the safeguards needed to ensure their safe integration into society.

Featured image courtesy of Mashable India

