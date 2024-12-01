DMR News

ASML Shares Surge as Report Suggests Softer US Restrictions on China

Yasmeeta Oon

Dec 1, 2024

ASML and other European semiconductor equipment makers saw their shares climb on Thursday, fueled by a Bloomberg report suggesting that U.S. trade restrictions on China’s semiconductor industry may not be as stringent as previously anticipated. The development sparked optimism among investors in the sector.

ASML’s stock rose by 4.3% as of 0809 GMT, while Dutch competitors BE Semiconductor and ASM International gained 5% and 2.9%, respectively, making them some of the strongest performers on the European benchmark STOXX 600 index. The rally reflects hopes that a less restrictive U.S. stance could alleviate pressure on the global semiconductor supply chain.

U.S. Restrictions May Spare Key Chinese Manufacturer

The Bloomberg report, which cited unnamed sources, indicated that the U.S. Commerce Department might exclude ChangXin Memory Technologies Inc, a major Chinese memory chip manufacturer, from its trade restrictions list. While the specifics of the decision remain uncertain, the news has tempered market fears about the potential impact of stricter U.S. export controls.

The Commerce Department, which oversees these trade measures, is expected to release updated guidance after the Thanksgiving holiday. The decision comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and efforts to balance national security concerns with the needs of the global tech industry.

ASML’s China Outlook

ASML, the world’s leading supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, declined to comment on the Bloomberg report. However, during a recent investor day, the company projected that sales to China would decrease to 20% of its total revenue by 2025, a significant drop from nearly 50% over the past six quarters. The anticipated decline underscores the broader impact of U.S.-led restrictions on Chinese semiconductor operations.

Global Implications for the Sector

The U.S. curbs, while primarily targeting Chinese companies, have ripple effects across the global semiconductor industry. Leading U.S. chip equipment makers such as Applied Materials, KLA Corp, Lam Research, and Japan’s Tokyo Electron are also closely watching the developments, as the restrictions influence their access to one of the world’s largest markets.

The evolving situation highlights the delicate balance between regulatory pressures and market demands in the semiconductor sector, which remains a critical component of global technology infrastructure.

The potential easing of U.S. trade restrictions on China’s semiconductor industry highlights the fine line policymakers must tread between safeguarding national security and supporting a globally interconnected tech market. While a less stringent approach may bring short-term relief to equipment makers like ASML, it also underscores the broader challenge of managing geopolitical tensions without stifling innovation or disrupting supply chains.

Featured image courtesy of Korea JoongAng Daily

