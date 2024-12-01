Japan’s MUFG Spends $660 Million to Acquire WealthNavi

Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) announced plans to acquire WealthNavi Inc., a prominent provider of automated asset management, for approximately 99.7 billion yen ($664 million). The move will make WealthNavi a wholly owned subsidiary of MUFG, which already holds over a 15% stake in the company.

MUFG will launch a tender offer on Monday, pricing WealthNavi shares at 1,950 yen each. This figure represents an 84% premium over WealthNavi’s Thursday closing price. Following early reports of the deal, WealthNavi’s stock surged 28% on Friday, hitting the daily trading limit at 1,358 yen.

WealthNavi is Japan’s largest robo-adviser, managing assets exceeding 1 trillion yen as of January. The acquisition aligns with a broader government effort encouraging Japanese citizens to invest in financial markets instead of relying solely on savings or pensions. Programs like NISA, a tax-free investment initiative, have been expanded to support this policy shift.

MUFG initially took a partial stake in WealthNavi in February, reflecting a growing trend where traditional financial firms collaborate with fintech companies to bolster their digital offerings. By fully integrating WealthNavi, MUFG aims to enhance its online services and better position itself within Japan’s evolving financial landscape.

