DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Business Latest

Japan’s MUFG Spends $660 Million to Acquire WealthNavi

ByYasmeeta Oon

Dec 1, 2024

Japan’s MUFG Spends $660 Million to Acquire WealthNavi

Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) announced plans to acquire WealthNavi Inc., a prominent provider of automated asset management, for approximately 99.7 billion yen ($664 million). The move will make WealthNavi a wholly owned subsidiary of MUFG, which already holds over a 15% stake in the company.

MUFG will launch a tender offer on Monday, pricing WealthNavi shares at 1,950 yen each. This figure represents an 84% premium over WealthNavi’s Thursday closing price. Following early reports of the deal, WealthNavi’s stock surged 28% on Friday, hitting the daily trading limit at 1,358 yen.

WealthNavi is Japan’s largest robo-adviser, managing assets exceeding 1 trillion yen as of January. The acquisition aligns with a broader government effort encouraging Japanese citizens to invest in financial markets instead of relying solely on savings or pensions. Programs like NISA, a tax-free investment initiative, have been expanded to support this policy shift.

MUFG initially took a partial stake in WealthNavi in February, reflecting a growing trend where traditional financial firms collaborate with fintech companies to bolster their digital offerings. By fully integrating WealthNavi, MUFG aims to enhance its online services and better position itself within Japan’s evolving financial landscape.

Featured image courtesy of The Japan Times

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Huawei’s Mate 70 Struggles to Match Buzz of Previous Models
Dec 1, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
India Competition Authority Opens Probe into Google’s Gaming Policies
Dec 1, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
European Commission Closes Amazon Tax Case Without Back Payment
Dec 1, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801