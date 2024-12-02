Why Jensen Huang Declined Morris Chang’s Offer to Run TSMC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) founder Morris Chang revealed in his newly published autobiography that he once offered Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, the opportunity to lead the Taiwanese chip giant. The offer, made over a decade ago, was declined in just ten minutes. Huang, who has helmed Nvidia since founding it, reportedly replied, “I already have a job,” according to Chang’s memoir, which was released on Friday.

The second volume of Chang’s autobiography spans his life from 1964 to 2018, covering his tenure at Texas Instruments, the establishment of TSMC in 1987, and the company’s partnerships with major industry players such as Apple, Qualcomm, and Nvidia. The memoir also reflects on Intel’s initial decision not to invest in TSMC during its early years, despite later becoming a significant customer.

Chang and Huang share a professional relationship spanning over two decades. Huang has credited Chang for Nvidia’s rise as a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) chips, while Chang has lauded Huang’s expertise and leadership. The book recounts that in 2013, while seeking a successor for TSMC, Chang considered Huang the ideal candidate due to his deep understanding of semiconductors, professional experience, and character.

Chang described his attempt to recruit Huang, saying, “I spent about 10 minutes concisely explaining my deep expectations for TSMC.” Despite listening attentively, Huang declined, reiterating his commitment to Nvidia. A second attempt weeks later yielded the same result. Chang acknowledged Huang’s unwavering dedication to Nvidia, which has since become one of the world’s most valuable companies amid the AI boom.

Huang’s relationship with TSMC, however, has been pivotal. In 1998, TSMC supported Nvidia by sending two production staff to assist the then-up-and-coming company, a decision that solidified their partnership. Huang later chose TSMC as Nvidia’s manufacturing partner, a move Chang described as a significant bet on the foundry’s capabilities.

The book also recounts Chang’s efforts to secure funding for TSMC in the 1980s. Among his approaches was a proposal to Intel’s then-CEO Gordon Moore. Although Intel initially declined to invest, it eventually became one of TSMC’s customers, outsourcing production for its latest laptop chips. Chang noted that Intel’s current CEO, Pat Gelsinger, has aimed to pivot the company toward foundry services since 2021. However, Chang expressed skepticism about Intel’s ability to successfully transition, citing its long-standing reliance on in-house production.

Intel and Nvidia have not responded to requests for comment on the revelations in Chang’s memoir.

Featured image courtesy of The Epoch Times

