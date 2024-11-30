KTEK Launches New Website to Showcase Exceptional HVAC Services

Lynnwood, WA – November 30, 2024 – KTEK, a leading provider of HVAC solutions in the Greater Seattle area, is proud to announce the launch of its new website. The redesigned site offers a user-friendly experience, making it easier for customers to access information about KTEK’s extensive range of services, including furnace repair, water heater repair, heat pump repair, air conditioning repair, boiler repair, and home air filtration systems.

Founded by Kaleb Eggehorn, an HVAC specialist with over 25 years of experience, KTEK has built a strong reputation for delivering top-quality service and expert solutions. Kaleb’s deep knowledge and hands-on expertise, particularly in radiant heating systems and boilers, have made him a trusted professional for homeowners and businesses seeking efficient, reliable, and high-performing heating solutions.

“Our new website is a reflection of our commitment to providing 5-star service to our customers,” said Kaleb Eggehorn, founder of KTEK. “We want to make it easy for people to find the information they need and to understand the range of services we offer. Whether it’s a new installation, regular maintenance, or an emergency repair, we’re here to help.”

The new website features a clean, modern design that showcases KTEK’s services and highlights the company’s dedication to customer satisfaction. Visitors can easily navigate through the site to find detailed information about each service, as well as helpful tips and resources for maintaining their HVAC systems.

Kaleb’s passion for his craft is evident in every project he takes on. He approaches each job with precision and a commitment to quality, ensuring that every installation, service, or repair is done right the first time. His deep understanding of heating systems allows him to design and maintain systems that maximize comfort while optimizing energy efficiency.

In addition to his technical expertise, Kaleb is known for his personalized approach to customer service. He takes the time to listen to each client’s needs, explain their options, and provide customized solutions that meet the unique requirements of their home or business. Kaleb believes in treating others with kindness, integrity, and respect, and he strives to live out these values through both his personal and professional actions.

Outside of his work, Kaleb is an avid golfer, music enthusiast, and devoted father and Christian. He enjoys spending time on the golf course, perfecting his swing and appreciating the time spent outdoors. His love for music provides him with a creative outlet, allowing him to unwind and express himself. Kaleb’s role as a father to his son, Elliot, is at the heart of his life, and he takes great pride in being a positive role model and sharing memorable moments with his son.

Kaleb’s balanced approach to life reflects his commitment to both his career and the people and passions he holds dear. Whether he’s providing top-tier HVAC solutions for his clients, spending quality time with his family, or enjoying his hobbies, Kaleb approaches life with a spirit of service, gratitude, and joy.

To learn more about KTEK and its services, visit the new website at https://ktek.info/ or contact Kaleb Eggehorn directly at 206-960-2082 or kaleb@ktek.info.