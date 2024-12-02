DMR News

The Nautilus Maldives Announces Padel Masterclass with Denise Hoefer, Germany’s No. 1 Padel Player

Dec 2, 2024

As part of its Masters for Masters series, The Nautilus Maldives, the award-winning ultra-luxury private island hideaway, is delighted to host Denise Hoefer, Germany’s No. 1 padel player and one of the world’s top 50 most influential figures in the padel business, for an exclusive Padel Masterclass from 22nd to 25th March 2025. This one-of-a-kind event offers guests the chance to refine their padel skills under the expert guidance of a global champion, all within the Maldives’ breathtaking Indian Ocean setting.

Padel, the world’s fastest-growing sport, has captivated 30 million enthusiasts worldwide with its vibrant energy and universal appeal, according to the International Padel Federation. This March, The Nautilus invites guests to immerse themselves in this thrilling game through an extraordinary opportunity: a four-day Padel Masterclass with Denise Hoefer, Germany’s top-ranked female padel player and captain of the German national team. Against the backdrop of shimmering turquoise waters, participants will hone their skills on The Nautilus’s state-of-the-art padel court, combining world-class coaching with the island’s renowned unscripted, and timeless hospitality concept.

The Padel Masterclass offers a thoughtfully curated mix of group and private sessions, tailored to suit players of all skill levels. For younger guests, the Young Wonderers programme provides specially designed classes, introducing them to the joy of padel in a fun and engaging way. After a day of dynamic play, guests can unwind at Solasta Spa, where exclusive treatments by Maison Caulières—including Spinal Connection Deep Tissue Healing, Volcanic Stone Therapy, and Warm Poultices—offer profound relaxation and rejuvenation. These tranquil moments of relaxation perfectly complement the vibrancy of the day, leaving guests refreshed and revitalised. 

With only 26 ultra-luxury houses and residences, The Nautilus is an intimate sanctuary in the heart of the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Framed by powder-soft white-sand beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and the crystal-clear waters, this private island retreat redefines the concept of bespoke hospitality. Here, every detail is crafted to inspire, offering guests an unparalleled ultra-luxury experience of relaxation, renewal, and discovery. Whether mastering the art of padel or simply savouring the serenity of island life, The Nautilus is the ultimate destination for discerning travellers. 

Event Details:

Date: 22-25 March 2025

Location: The Nautilus Maldives

To learn more about the Padel Masterclass, visit our website here.

For further information or to book your stay, please contact hello@thenautilusmaldives.com

High-resolution photos can be downloaded here.

