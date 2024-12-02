Jakarta Showcases As Global City at IBTM World Barcelona 2024, Ready to Become a World-Class MICE Destination

Barcelona, November 22, 2024 – Jakarta Capital City Government, through the Jakarta Tourism and Creative Economy Department, proudly represents Indonesia at the IBTM World 2024 in Barcelona. As a premier destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE), Jakarta aims to solidify its position as a global city ready to host international-scale events.

Andhika Permata, Head of the Jakarta Tourism and Creative Economy Department, stated, “Jakarta’s participation in IBTM World, one of the world’s largest and most renowned MICE exhibitions, underscores the city’s commitment to developing an ecosystem that supports the organization of international conferences, exhibitions, and business events. At this event, Jakarta highlights its tremendous potential in the MICE sector, which continues to grow rapidly alongside modernized facilities and improved transportation access.”

Helma Dahlia, Secretary of the Jakarta Tourism and Creative Economy Department, emphasized, “As a city with rapid economic growth and a key business hub in Southeast Asia, Jakarta offers robust infrastructure to accommodate international delegates. The city is also renowned for its cultural diversity, a wide range of luxury accommodations, and unique venues that enhance the MICE participant experience.”

“IBTM World is the perfect platform to showcase to the world that Jakarta is ready to become a leading MICE destination. With world-class facilities, a strategic location, and rich cultural heritage, Jakarta offers an extraordinary experience for international event organizers and participants,” added Sherly Yuliana, Head of Marketing and Attractions.

Jakarta’s delegation at IBTM World Barcelona 2024 includes representatives from venues, hotels, Destination Management Companies (DMCs), and Professional Conference Organizers (PCOs), such as Hotel Mulia, Gelora Bung Karno Senayan, Jakarta Convention Center, Panorama Tour, and ASPERAPI. The Directorate General of Immigration also participates, promoting the Golden Visa Programs .

This marks Jakarta’s second year at IBTM World, in collaboration with the Indonesian Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) Barcelona. Freddy Joseph Pelawi, Head of ITPC Barcelona, stated, “Jakarta’s presence at IBTM goes beyond showcasing its MICE potential; it strengthens international partnerships that will support the city in hosting global events in the future. ITPC hopes Jakarta will attract more major event organizers and international delegations, establishing itself as one of the world’s leading MICE hubs.”

With a strong determination to become a top destination for the global MICE industry, Jakarta is ready to embrace new challenges and opportunities, positioning itself as the premier choice for international conferences, exhibitions, and events in the years to come, concluded Lucky Wulandari, Head of the Overseas Tourism Marketing Subdivision.