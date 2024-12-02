DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Jakarta Showcases As Global City at IBTM World Barcelona 2024, Ready to Become a World-Class MICE Destination

ByEthan Lin

Dec 2, 2024

Barcelona, November 22, 2024 – Jakarta Capital City Government, through the Jakarta Tourism and Creative Economy Department, proudly represents Indonesia at the IBTM World 2024 in Barcelona. As a premier destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE), Jakarta aims to solidify its position as a global city ready to host international-scale events.

Andhika Permata, Head of the Jakarta Tourism and Creative Economy Department, stated, “Jakarta’s participation in IBTM World, one of the world’s largest and most renowned MICE exhibitions, underscores the city’s commitment to developing an ecosystem that supports the organization of international conferences, exhibitions, and business events. At this event, Jakarta highlights its tremendous potential in the MICE sector, which continues to grow rapidly alongside modernized facilities and improved transportation access.”

Helma Dahlia, Secretary of the Jakarta Tourism and Creative Economy Department, emphasized, “As a city with rapid economic growth and a key business hub in Southeast Asia, Jakarta offers robust infrastructure to accommodate international delegates. The city is also renowned for its cultural diversity, a wide range of luxury accommodations, and unique venues that enhance the MICE participant experience.”

“IBTM World is the perfect platform to showcase to the world that Jakarta is ready to become a leading MICE destination. With world-class facilities, a strategic location, and rich cultural heritage, Jakarta offers an extraordinary experience for international event organizers and participants,” added Sherly Yuliana, Head of Marketing and Attractions.

Jakarta’s delegation at IBTM World Barcelona 2024 includes representatives from venues, hotels, Destination Management Companies (DMCs), and Professional Conference Organizers (PCOs), such as Hotel Mulia, Gelora Bung Karno Senayan, Jakarta Convention Center, Panorama Tour, and ASPERAPI. The Directorate General of Immigration also participates, promoting the Golden Visa Programs .

This marks Jakarta’s second year at IBTM World, in collaboration with the Indonesian Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) Barcelona. Freddy Joseph Pelawi, Head of ITPC Barcelona, stated, “Jakarta’s presence at IBTM goes beyond showcasing its MICE potential; it strengthens international partnerships that will support the city in hosting global events in the future. ITPC hopes Jakarta will attract more major event organizers and international delegations, establishing itself as one of the world’s leading MICE hubs.”

With a strong determination to become a top destination for the global MICE industry, Jakarta is ready to embrace new challenges and opportunities, positioning itself as the premier choice for international conferences, exhibitions, and events in the years to come, concluded Lucky Wulandari, Head of the Overseas Tourism Marketing Subdivision.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Chinese Semiconductor Industry Faces Fresh US Export Curbs
Dec 3, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
The Nautilus Maldives Announces Padel Masterclass with Denise Hoefer, Germany’s No. 1 Padel Player
Dec 2, 2024 Ethan Lin
Kioxia Sets IPO Price Range at 1,390 to 1,520 Yen Per Share
Dec 2, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801