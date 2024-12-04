GoBlue App Launches, Brings Analytics Tracking to Bluesky Users

GoBlue, a new iOS app, is stepping in to fill a void in the Bluesky ecosystem, offering users the ability to track analytics on the rapidly growing social network. With Bluesky’s user base almost surpassing 24 million and positioning itself as a viable alternative to Elon Musk’s X, GoBlue provides tools to monitor follower growth, engagement, and post performance—all within a streamlined dashboard.

Developed by Sven van der Zee, a former avid Twitter user and now daily Bluesky participant, GoBlue emerged from the realization that Bluesky lacked built-in analytics. Van der Zee told TechCrunch, “Since switching over to Bluesky, I noticed that you could not see the stats in the app, so I decided to build an app myself.”

Key Features of GoBlue

The app’s features include tracking metrics such as new followers, comments, likes, and reposts, displayed in bar charts. Users can analyze data across different time frames—daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly—to better understand their audience’s behavior. For content creators or social media managers, identifying peak engagement times or top-performing posts can aid in strategy refinement.

To access GoBlue, users sign in with their Bluesky handle and an app-specific password generated in Bluesky’s settings. The app offers a tiered pricing model: a one-time payment of $19.99, or subscription options of $3.99 monthly or $14.99 annually. Multiple account management and an ad-free experience without usage limits add to its appeal.

Van der Zee plans to enhance the app further with features like iOS widgets and post-specific analytics, which will deepen insights into content performance.

Bluesky’s recent popularity surge, driven by dissatisfaction with X’s changes—such as the new blocking policy and AI data usage—has fueled the demand for third-party tools.

While GoBlue offers practical solutions for analytics, its success will ultimately depend on how Bluesky evolves as a platform. If Bluesky can sustain its momentum and user growth, GoBlue could become an indispensable tool for its community.

Featured Image courtesy of GoBlue on App Store

Follow us for more tech news updates.