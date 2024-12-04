DMR News

Latest News

ONCALL Expands In-Home Services to Deliver Peace of Mind with Convenient, High -Quality Care

ByEthan Lin

Dec 4, 2024

The aged care and disability support sectors are experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by Australia’s ageing population and the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). To address this increasing demand, ONCALL, a well established in-home care and disability support service provider in Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales, has expanded its services to provide personalised in-home care that empowers individuals to live independently and confidently in their own homes.

At the heart of ONCALL’s expanded services is a complete range of expert nursing care and medical support, including: 

  • personal care and daily living assistance
  • domestic and household services
  • respite and disability support
  • social and recreational activities

These services are carefully designed to provide individuals with flexibility, choice, and control over their care, ensuring they receive the right support at the right time.

The Australian aged care sector is expected to grow by 30% by 2025, with over 1.2 million people requiring care services, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. 

The NDIS has also created new opportunities for individuals with disabilities to access support. ONCALL’s spokesperson notes, “Our expanded services respond to the evolving needs of our community. We’re committed to delivering high-quality, personalised disability accommodation that enables individuals across Australia to thrive in their own homes.”

ONCALL’s true commitment and empathy is something to be admired within the healthcare sector. The company invests heavily in advanced care management technology, ongoing staff training and development, and client-centred care planning. Strategic partnerships with healthcare providers further enhance ONCALL’s service delivery.

As ONCALL continues to expand its services, the company remains focused on broadening its geographic reach, developing strategic partnerships, investing in emerging technologies, and enhancing the client experience. 

By doing so, ONCALL reinforces its position as a leading provider of in-home care and support services in Australia.

For more information about the Peace of Mind Framework and ONCALL disability support services and supported accommodation please visit www.peaceofmindframework.com.au

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

